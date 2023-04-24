In Cars, Proton / By Paul Tan / 24 April 2023 12:26 pm / 12 comments





Will a Proton X30 take on the Honda WR-V and the Perodua Ativa?

With market tastes shifting towards preferring the SUV bodytype over others, the SUV coming downmarket to conquer the sub-B segment is something inevitable. It has already started with the Perodua Ativa here in Malaysia, and Honda is preparing to take it head on with the Honda WR-V.

With both Perodua and Honda in the game, will Proton stand by the sidelines to just watch or will they enter the battle with a Proton X30? It just might happen, and there already some subtle signs that point towards something like this happening. Here’s why.

Proton functions as Geely’s right hand drive brand for ASEAN, but the group retains the Geely brand for the Philippines market. Recently Geely began to explore the idea of competing in the sub-B SUV segment in the Philippines market by exhibiting the Geely GX3 Pro at the 2023 Manila International Auto Show.

While the name Geely GX3 Pro was used for the Manila show, like most Chinese cars, it has many names. We’ve also seen it called the Geely Vision X3, the Geely Yuanjing X3 Pro, and the Maple X3 Pro.

Across the Geely GX3 Pro’s many identities, a 1.5 litre normally aspirated engine with 109 PS at 6,000 rpm, 142 Nm at 4,400 rpm and a manual gearbox or a CVT gearbox is common.

Interestingly, there are even 100% electric versions called the Maple 30X EV and the Geometry EX3 Kungfu Cow. Under Geely’s Geometry brand, the EX3 Kungfu Cow has a single front motor producing 95 PS and 180 Nm, with a 37 kWh battery providing 322 km of NEDC range.

Proton X30 vs Honda WR-V vs Perodua Ativa compared

Dimensions

Here’s a table that compares the Geely GX3 Pro/potential Proton X30 against the Perodua Ativa and Honda WR-V. We’ve also thrown in the Proton X50 so you can compare how these sub-B SUVs compare in size to a B SUV like the Proton X50.

The Geely GX3 Pro is shorter than the Ativa and the WR-V in terms of both length and height but is about the same width as the WR-V. Wheelbase is a little shorter than the WR-V, with the Ativa taking the wheelbase crown here. The Geely GX3 Pro wins the boot space battle, with its 400L rated boot capacity being larger than any of its sub B rivals and even being bigger than the Proton X50’s 330L. However, it’s always best to inspect the actual car to see the shape of the 400L to see if it fits your needs.

Engine

The Ativa also has the most advanced powertrains of the lot, coming with either a 1.0 litre turbo or a 1.2 litre hybrid engine, while both the Geely GX3 Pro and the Honda WR-V make do with regular normally aspirated engines, though some might see that as as plus point if they perceive a simpler engine as being less potentially problematic.

Of course, Proton could turn the X30 into an electric car like the Geometry EX3 Kungfu Cow, but somehow that seems unlikely in the near future. We think Proton’s EV plans seem to be focused on higher price range segments for now.

Would you buy a Proton X3 in Malaysia?

What do you think of the Geely GX3 Pro? Do you think there’s potential for it to be competitive against the likes of the Perodua Ativa and the Honda WR-V here in Malaysia? Let us know in the comments.