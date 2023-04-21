In Cars, Proton / By Paul Tan / 21 April 2023 10:02 pm / 0 comments

This is a rendering by Theophilus Chin on what a Proton X30 could look like, using the latest Geely “Starburst Vision” SUV styling found on models such as the Boyue Cool and Boyue L.

Ever since the Perodua Ativa reignited the market for a sub-B SUV in Malaysia, other carmakers such as Honda have decided to follow suit in an attempt to take some of the Ativa’s sales numbers.

One confirmed example is the Honda WR-V, which has already been seen on test around Malaysia and is expected to be locally assembled at Honda’s Pegoh plant in Melaka.

So the question now is, if even Honda is going after the Ativa SUV market share, will Proton go downmarket and play in that price range as well? Proton’s next launch is expected to be the Proton S50 sedan, would an X30 come after that?

Currently there doesn’t seem to be any modern Geely model that could be a suitable donor vehicle for a potential Proton X30. If you go smaller than the Coolray (Proton X50), the next step below are mini hatchbacks like the Geely Panda.

In the meanwhile, Perodua seems to be going upmarket with an upcoming model codenamed the Perodua D66B, which many have started calling the Perodua Nexis.

What do you think, would you be in the market for a Proton SUV smaller than the Proton X50? Let us know in the comments section.