4 April 2023

Geely has revealed a new SUV called the Boyue Cool, which is expected to be open for pre-booking in China this month ahead of an official launch by the first half of this year. Targeted at younger car buyers, the ‘Cool’ in the model’s name stands for ‘Creative, Opening, Outdare and Love’, according to the carmaker.

Measuring 4,510 mm long, 1,865 mm wide, 1,650 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,701 mm, the Boyue Cool is roughly the size of the Proton X70 we have here. In keeping with the target audience, Geely went with its Starburst Vision design language for the SUV, with plenty of angular shapes and sharp lines for a striking appearance.

This styling approach is further emphasised by the large front grille that features a distinctive insert design and Y-shaped exterior lighting elements that extend along the edges of the vehicle. Both the front headlamps and rear taillights also get their own light bar linking the clusters, and they play a specific start-up sequence when the vehicle is locked or unlocked.

Inside, the asymmetric dashboard plays host to a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 13.2-inch portrait-format central touchscreen, the latter integrating almost all vehicle functions, including the climate control, to reduce button clutter.

Meanwhile, the infotainment system is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 system-on-chip (SoC) that enables voice commands and facial recognition via a camera located just ahead of the steering wheel.

Other features include 571 litres of boot space, a 72-colour ambient lighting system, a large panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery and rear air vents. The Boyue Cool is also equipped with SAE Level 2 semi-autonomous driving features such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist, among other systems.

Power is provided by a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 181 PS (178 hp or 133 kW) and 290 Nm of torque. The mill is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels and Geely claims a 0-100 km/h time of 7.9 seconds.