28 March 2023

Proton S50 rendition by Theophilus Chin

Alongside the announcement for what has now been confirmed to be the Proton X90, the national carmaker has also announced that there will be an all-new model to join the Proton line-up.

Proton CEO Li Chunrong has confirmed that the all-new model will be launched by the end of this year, and as it will not be replacing any existing model that is currently on sale from the national carmaker, this would likely be what been tipped to be the Proton S50, a C-segment sedan that will go above the Persona. This will be one of a total of eight models that Proton will have in its line-up by the end of 2023, according to the CEO.

This has widely been tipped to be based on the Geely Emgrand, based on spy images of development units sighted on Malaysian roads so far, and with the Geely sedan as a base, a likely powertrain to be offered is the China-market Emgrand’s 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that outputs 114 PS and 147 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels through a CVT gearbox.

Proton S50 spyshots

There is also the possibility of using a turbocharged engine from within the group’s portfolio, and sharing the B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA) with the Proton X50 means that the upcoming sedan could use the 1.5 litre inline-three cylinder petrol engine that makes up to 177 PS and 255 Nm in its most powerful form.

While the S50 may be in the region of the C-segment category by size – its 4,638 mm length and 1,822 mm width are closer to those of the C-segment Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla – it is expected to have pricing more in the ballpark of the B-segment, which means that it is likely to be priced to compete against the likes of the Toyota Vios and the Honda City.

As a reference, the B-segment Persona sedan is priced from RM47,800 for the 1.6L Standard CVT, RM53,300 for the 1.6L Executive CVT and up to RM58,300 for the top 1.6L Premium CVT variant as currently listed on the Proton official website price list.

This would suggest that by being positioned above the Persona, pricing for the upcoming S50 would likely start from the RM60k mark, which is apt because this has been said to be a replacement for the Preve of 2012, which started from RM59,990 at its launch, and went up to RM72,990 for the top of the then-three variants when the Preve made its debut.

GALLERY: 2022 Geely Emgrand (Philippines market)