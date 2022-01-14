In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 14 January 2022 5:18 pm / 0 comments

By far the biggest news from yesterday was the launch of the new Honda Civic. We’ve talked at length about the car and everything that is new on it, which you can read all about in our full launch report.

However, if all you’re here for are the differences in specifications and equipment of all three variants, you’ve come to the right place. The biggest step up for the 11th-generation FE is of course the fitment of the 182 PS 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engine and Honda Sensing suite as standard, helping to counteract the sizeable jump in starting price. But there’s a lot more going on with each variant, so here goes.

2022 Honda Civic E – RM125,635

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engine

1,497 cc turbocharged four-cylinder petrol

182 PS at 6,000 rpm, 240 Nm from 1,700 to 4,500 rpm

Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

0-100 km/h in 8.3 seconds, top speed 200 km/h

6.0 litres per 100 km combined fuel consumption

Ventilated brake discs (front), solid discs (rear)

MacPherson strut suspension (front), multi-link (rear)

Agile Handling Assist

Exterior

Automatic LED headlights, daytime running lights and indicators

16-inch two-tone alloy wheels with 215/55-section tyres

Chrome window trim

Shark fin antenna

Power-adjustable door mirrors with auto fold

Wipers with integrated windscreen washers

Keyless entry with walk-away auto lock and remote engine start

Interior

Push-button start

Black fabric upholstery

Manual front seat adjustment

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Beige headlining

Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel

Single-zone auto climate control with rear air-conditioning vents

Econ mode button

Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold

7.0-inch digital instrument display with analogue speedometer

7.0-inch touchscreen Display Audio infotainment system

Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Four speakers

Reverse camera

Reverse sensors

One front USB port, two rear ports

Safety

Six airbags (front, side, curtain)

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Stability control

Hill start assist

Front and rear seat belt reminders

Rear seat reminder

ISOFIX rear child seat anchors

Autonomous emergency braking

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go

Lane centring assist

Lane keeping assist

Front departure alert

Automatic high beam

2022 Honda Civic V – RM138,043

Adds on:

Mechanicals

0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds

Exterior

LED fog lights

17-inch two-tone alloy wheels with 215/50-section tyres

Chrome door handle trim

Interior

Black leather upholstery

Eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Paddle shifters

Drive mode selector with Econ, Normal and Sport settings

9.0-inch touchscreen Advanced Display Audio infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto connectivity

Eight speakers

Two front USB ports

Honda Connect emergency and geolocation services

Safety

LaneWatch camera on passenger side

2022 Honda Civic RS – RM144,350

Adds on:

Mechanicals

0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds

6.1 litres per 100 km combined fuel consumption

Exterior

Black headlight accents

18-inch matte black alloy wheels with 235/40-section tyres

Gloss black door mirrors, door handles, B-pillars and shark fin antenna

Rear spoiler in gloss black

Matte black window trim

Visible twin tailpipes with chrome finishers

Interior

Black leather and suede upholstery with red stitching

Alloy pedals

Black headlining

Auto wipers

Footwell illumination

Door panel ambient lighting

The new Civic will be offered in five colours, including the new Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Ignite Red Metallic. The other available hues are Lunar Silver Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl and Platinum White Pearl, the latter costing an extra RM300. Browse full specifications and equipment on CarBase.my.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda Civic V