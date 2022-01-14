By far the biggest news from yesterday was the launch of the new Honda Civic. We’ve talked at length about the car and everything that is new on it, which you can read all about in our full launch report.
However, if all you’re here for are the differences in specifications and equipment of all three variants, you’ve come to the right place. The biggest step up for the 11th-generation FE is of course the fitment of the 182 PS 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engine and Honda Sensing suite as standard, helping to counteract the sizeable jump in starting price. But there’s a lot more going on with each variant, so here goes.
2022 Honda Civic E – RM125,635
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engine
- 1,497 cc turbocharged four-cylinder petrol
- 182 PS at 6,000 rpm, 240 Nm from 1,700 to 4,500 rpm
- Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
- 0-100 km/h in 8.3 seconds, top speed 200 km/h
- 6.0 litres per 100 km combined fuel consumption
- Ventilated brake discs (front), solid discs (rear)
- MacPherson strut suspension (front), multi-link (rear)
- Agile Handling Assist
Exterior
- Automatic LED headlights, daytime running lights and indicators
- 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels with 215/55-section tyres
- Chrome window trim
- Shark fin antenna
- Power-adjustable door mirrors with auto fold
- Wipers with integrated windscreen washers
- Keyless entry with walk-away auto lock and remote engine start
Interior
- Push-button start
- Black fabric upholstery
- Manual front seat adjustment
- 60:40 split-folding rear seats
- Beige headlining
- Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel
- Single-zone auto climate control with rear air-conditioning vents
- Econ mode button
- Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold
- 7.0-inch digital instrument display with analogue speedometer
- 7.0-inch touchscreen Display Audio infotainment system
- Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
- Four speakers
- Reverse camera
- Reverse sensors
- One front USB port, two rear ports
Safety
- Six airbags (front, side, curtain)
- ABS with EBD and brake assist
- Stability control
- Hill start assist
- Front and rear seat belt reminders
- Rear seat reminder
- ISOFIX rear child seat anchors
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go
- Lane centring assist
- Lane keeping assist
- Front departure alert
- Automatic high beam
2022 Honda Civic V – RM138,043
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- 0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds
Exterior
- LED fog lights
- 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels with 215/50-section tyres
- Chrome door handle trim
Interior
- Black leather upholstery
- Eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat
- Auto-dimming rear-view mirror
- Paddle shifters
- Drive mode selector with Econ, Normal and Sport settings
- 9.0-inch touchscreen Advanced Display Audio infotainment system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto connectivity
- Eight speakers
- Two front USB ports
- Honda Connect emergency and geolocation services
Safety
- LaneWatch camera on passenger side
2022 Honda Civic RS – RM144,350
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds
- 6.1 litres per 100 km combined fuel consumption
Exterior
- Black headlight accents
- 18-inch matte black alloy wheels with 235/40-section tyres
- Gloss black door mirrors, door handles, B-pillars and shark fin antenna
- Rear spoiler in gloss black
- Matte black window trim
- Visible twin tailpipes with chrome finishers
Interior
- Black leather and suede upholstery with red stitching
- Alloy pedals
- Black headlining
- Auto wipers
- Footwell illumination
- Door panel ambient lighting
The new Civic will be offered in five colours, including the new Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Ignite Red Metallic. The other available hues are Lunar Silver Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl and Platinum White Pearl, the latter costing an extra RM300. Browse full specifications and equipment on CarBase.my.
