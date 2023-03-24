After launching two new SUV models (X70 and X50) and a third one (X90) soon, Proton will next shift its focus on a sedan model widely tipped to be called the Proton S50, which will sit above the Proton Persona in the Proton sedan line-up, effectively being a Proton Preve replacement model.
Camouflaged prototypes of the upcoming Proton S50 sedan have already started to be seen driving around Malaysian roads on test, and we first featured spyshots of the Proton S50 prototype back in July 2022.
Which Geely model is the Proton S50 based on?
Geely has a few sedan models, but the Proton S50 is widely tipped to be based on the Geely Emgrand, with notable cues being the high C-pillars and gently raked rear window.
Previously there was speculation that the Proton S50 would be based on the Geely Binrui, but now that actual prototypes of the Proton S50 have been sighted, we can see that the Binrui has a more coupe-like swoopy roofline that you don’t see on these prototypes.
In addition, the Geely Emgrand is the sedan that Geely sells in the Philippines market which is an ASEAN market like ours, so it wouldn’t be too far fetched to assume that as another ASEAN market, Malaysia will be getting the Emgrand instead of the Binrui.
What engine will the Proton S50 get in Malaysia?
The Geely Emgrand uses a 1.5 litre normally aspirated petrol engine in the China market producing 114 PS and 147 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels with a CVT gearbox. In the Philippines, it also uses a 1.5 litre normally aspirated engine but with a slightly lower power output at 102 PS and 142 Nm. The CVT gearbox has 8 virtual gears if you want a manual mode.
These engine options sound a little underwhelming when compared to the 1.5 litre and 1.8 litre high-powered turbo engines that we’ve seen in newly launched Proton cars recently. Though bear in mind if the S50 is priced to compete with the Vios and City, this normally aspirated engine power output would not be not too far off from what is offered in the Vios (105 hp, 140 Nm) and City (119hp, 145 Nm).
However, there might be chance that at least one variant, if not all variants of the Proton S50 sedan would be equipped with a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine. Proton has previously confirmed there will be two new Proton models that will be getting a 1.5 litre turbo engine. One of the two is the upcoming Proton X90, which will get it bundled together with a 48V hybrid system. The other one could be the Proton S50.
The Proton X70 MC’s 1.5 litre turbo engine is currently locally assembled in Proton’s new engine plant in Tanjung Malim. The engine plant currently makes the TGDi version of the engine, but Proton has said in the past that the plant would be capable of making the lower powered but more affordable port injection version of the engine that’s currently used in lower spec versions of the Proton X50. The port injection X50 engine is currently imported from China.
Compared to the TGDi engine in the X50 Flagship which makes 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque, the port injection 1.5 turbo engine makes 150 PS and 225 Nm of torque. We think this is more than enough power to make an interesting choice for a top of the range Proton S50 paired with a DCT gearbox, while leaving the China/Philippines market normally aspirated engine+CVT gearbox combo for lower spec versions in order to offer a reduced entry price point.
How big is the Proton S50?
The Proton S50’s ‘donor car’ the Geely Emgrand measures 4,638 mm long, 1,822 mm wide and 1,460 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,650 mm. Boot space is rated at 500 liters.
In the table above we compare the dimensions of the Geely Emgrand/Proton S50 against both B-segment and C-segment offerings from Honda and Toyota. This is because the Proton S50 is expected to be a C-segment product priced at the B-segment price range.
In terms of exterior length, the Emgrand is the second longest of all the models listed, with its 4,638 mm length only losing out to the new Honda Civic’s 4,678 mm length. In terms of wheelbase, it sits in between the B-segment and C-segment with its 2,650 mm wheelbase, shorter than the Toyota’s 2,700 mm but longer than the City’s 2,600 mm.
In terms of weight, it kinda sits in between the B-segment and C-segment as well, with its 1,250 kg weight being heavier than the average weight of the Vios and City, but lighter than the average weight of the Civic and the Altis, both of which get bigger, more complicated engines. A Geely Emgrand/Proton S50 with the heavier 1.8 turbo engine might close the weight gap between itself and its C-segment rivals.
What are the Proton S50’s safety features
In the Philippines, the Emgrand comes with average safety features. You get either 2 airbags or 6 airbags depending on specs, and there’s ABS, traction control, stability control, two ISOFIX points and a reverse camera and that’s about it.
You could say that’s the minimum safety features that a car should come with and that’s about it. There are no fancy ADAS driving aid features, no AEB autonomous emergency braking, no adaptive cruise control.
It remains to be seen if the Proton S50 will be the same or if Proton will add on more active safety features to it. At the very least, we think Proton should add autonomous emergency braking to the S50’s safety features.
How much will the Proton S50 be priced at?
The Geely Emgrand is priced at 753,000 PHP (RM60.6k) in the Philippines for the base 1.5 litre manual model. If you want a CVT automatic gearbox, you can pick between the Comfort model at 945,000 PHP (RM76k) or the Premium model at 999,000 PHP (RM80k).
In Malaysia, the Proton S50 will sit above the Proton Persona in Proton’s sedan line-up. The Persona is priced from RM47.8k to RM58.3k.
It would make sense for the Proton S50 to be priced similiar to the Geely Emgrand in in Philippines, sitting in the same RM60k to RM80k price range, as the next model up (Proton X50) goes for RM86.3k to RM113k.
Are you not an SUV person and looking forward to Proton’s upcoming sedan? Let us know in the comments.
GALLERY: 2022 Geely Emgrand (Philippines market)
Comments
Not a sedan guy anymore. Actually looking for mpv. Proton should have brought the jiaji with 1.5t to replace the ancient looking Exora. Veloz, alza, xspender are so underpowered to carry 7.
RIP Proton, no longer making own cars and just tampal Proton logo on every Geely cars. Might as well just rename Proton into Geely
Exactly my thoughts !!! Sigh !!!
Proton is actually a good concept. Quality also decent. Problem is their service stinks.
Malaysians buy other brands because you don’t hear the foreman say “biasalah bang, ni PRoton je. what do you expect”
Talk cock only..you drive or not yet all the cars you mentioned above? These are not purely matematik maa…
I agree with this statement alot, I went to alot of service center, have honda, toyota, proton, bmw and merc car at home.
Honda, toyota = 3/5
They treated you slightly better, but sometime when troubles come, keep saying no parts or need to pay extra for this that, however most of the time able to solve if contact HQ if have valid arguement.
Bmw, merc = 5/5
BMW and Merc service memang tip top la, coz you spending premium, their employee also know you spent premium, think you very rich so service better lo.
Proton = 2/5
Proton customer service is bad, i think the main reason is the employee themselves think you very cheap. It’s just a mindset issue, if you drive your proton to service, then drop your x70 there, and your pick up driver drive a vellfire to pick you up, they will automatically treat you better, thinking you are rich.
for lack of spare part problem, not only proton is facing, altho proton do take longer to acquire your spare parts sometime, this is mostly due to the employee working atitude, however with enough scolding and complaining to manager, they will get it done for you faster. same with toyota and honda.
—
in the end, people treat you better when you are rich, or have certain status. but cheapo like me, dont care about customer services, price to performance is still the best for proton, if you need something done, just complain 99, find you way to get things done, go to their HQ and spend a few hours making a scene with their manager to get your car fix faster.
employee in the end, they want to be lazy, so if you are giving them bigger headache, they have to solve you first then they can become lazy, just be an annoying bastard to those lazy employee, but after they get your car fixed, remember to treat them some food like KFC or better one if you willing. so they wont hate you fully.
So next time you went to visit them, they know to get your car fix first, if not you will cause troubles for them again. but if they solve it for you fast, they get treated with KFC again.
hahahaha. anyway just my opinion. xD
I hope no Proton fanboys will come and say this is a better buy than Volvo S60.
Already on other forums, I have seen people say it’s bazir to buy a Volvo when you can buy this car
Volvo is made in China, therefore much better quality and RV.
The glorified local bloodsucking failed carmaker P1 finally crumbled disintegrated into smithereens dust after umpteenth bailouts?? Just like how the 64yrs old rejim brought to glory by the golongan bangsawan, and down the drain by anak2 bangsatwan
No wonder Geely brand name in Philippines is not Proton. Otherwise zero sales there.
Philippines is RHD country. Obviously you don’t know that?
Study Proton Sejarah.
Proton dulu kan ada export LHD.
Chile, Saudi Proton exported are LHD.
Philippines is LHD
“See kids.. Humans who can live in harmony are now endangered. Humans nowadays likes trolling, might as well be an actual troll. What does it mean being a troll? Well, just look at Roti john.. we all know it’s roti jon.. why does he spell his name like that? That’s cause he’s a troll and he want people to debate which spelling is correct.. is it roti john or roti john? Other than that, he also said that Perodua should change it’s name to Daihatsu.. or Toyota change it’s name to Toyhatsu.. then all problems in the world will be solved. Might as well just change all currency in the world to Dollar, same logic, same logic.”
Only logo is proton
Make no mistake,all future sedans will have to come from Geely.The only sticky point is the expected sales volume of a rebadge right handed version,and ” royalty payments”.
DRB will not bring in a Saga or Exora rebadge if the royalty payments are too high .
The current T REX Saga,Exora and Persona ..will not get a new version,unless Geely allows a rebadge.
S0,times up for P1 to be renamed Geely (M) Berhad.
P2 should be renamed PERTAMA.Perodua sounds ancient and too unexciting.
Their is no Saga-class car from Geely to rebadge? And now?
Why Proton need to change to Geely even if their running model will only be rebadged Geelys? Why Perodua, who have been rebadging from Daihatsu from beginning need to change to Pertama instead and not Daihatsu (M) Berhad?
What a pity if this is the case. I was hoping they could work on improving preve with new geely sourced engine and transmission plus interior design upgrade. Preve chassis is known to be stiff and good. Why abandon and going backward into car assembly.
And the sad part is the original proton drives better than the new geely siblings.
Why you never say the same about Perodua who have done the exact thing since the very beginning??????
many cars are not underpowered.
it goes up Genting @ speed Limit effortlessly, without overheating. Unless you rev it max like Noob Amateur but Not adding extra cooling accessories.
Follow your logic, the Kia Carnival is also very underpowered to carry 7-11 seater. only has 440Nm for 2 Tonne.
Proton Jiaji 1.5T 255Nm 7 seater 1.6Tonne also barely enough. Low Spec Power.
HiLux Rangers 400Nm – 580Nm for 5 seater.
Excuse me, you forgot the Toyota Innova’s 137HP with 183Nm to carry 1.7tonnes. Most NA needed to rev higher to get the optimum output, of which a common turbo engine would have no problem as having peak power and torque on lower rpm. 1.5T>2.0NA
Not all NA engines are underpowered like someone said. Those NA engines such as Veloz, Alza, upcoming Innova though using NA engine, Xpander aren’t underpowered.
Never see Iriz vs 1.0T Ativa & 1.0T Almera is it? Yes its apple vs orange but 1.6NA rule! But still, Proton moving from making own car to rebadge.
It only runs 5m ahead, nothing special.
Cannot win any track racing.
Better change to a hybrid with S50.
Talk cock only..you drive or not yet all the cars you mentioned above? These are not purely matematik maa…
Renewed confidence of rakyat for Proton2.0 is just like their renewed confidence on BN2.0! Well done and godspeed for landslide victory!
Wrong answer bro
Repeatedly downvoting others comments don’t make you right, bub. You have been warned.
Repeatedly upvoting others comments don’t make you right, bub. You have been warned.
The same I can say about you upvoting your comment Mr Troll. You have been twice warned.
The amount of hate & fear I see emanating from this comment section clearly tell me this is gonna be another Proton hit. You dont see this much of shit spewed out in Alza or Ativa articles which reflect on their poor sales.
Aha. Alza poor sales? You are bluffing
if price is 60k – 80k that would undercut Vios, City and Almera alot.
I feel like if it is priced at 60k to 80k the sales will be very good, especially for those that do not care about brand’s value.
Why Geely malu to sell it as Proton Emgrand in Philippines market there? Nanti tak laku?
you didnt know philipines is left hand drive, same like USA and China?
Since when proton has left hand drive?
Dulu Proton export Left Hand Drive cars to Chile, Saudi.
Now, no more?
dulu kapchai also hansem, now… only left with foul mouth and rotten character.
Yes I’m a sedan fan and currently looking for one but the sedans on the markets hardly look good. This car’s front section is as boring as it gets too. If proton continues the trend of only adding an infinite weave grille, I don’t see myself owning this car.
I hope the persona change to the geely 1.5l na timing chain engine, 4 at gearbox, adjustable rear head rest and all black leather seat. Good enough.
Plotong being plotong will milk this model. It’s sold as oversized B-segment elsewhere as a rival to other B-segment, not as a C-segment.
If plotong wants to sell this as a C-segment, they:
1) HAVE to use the 1.5T mill. Not the NA one (which other markets used).
2) They also need to add ADAS (other markets don’t include).
3) They also needs to change the MID to fully digital TFT (other markets just monochromatic MID).
Sell this at the price range of city/x50, sure can tapau even civic.
better give a hybrid instead, to match C-segment Flagship like Corolla Cross Hybrid and Civic Hybrid.
Saga, Persona, Preve owner looking for a fuel saving replacement model.
Brader….all these A,B,C segment nonsense is just an unofficial guideline. There are no agreed or set spec to determine if a vehicle falls under specific segment.
Same goes for SUV….a simple jackup in suspension and we get an SUV which looks like an MPV…or is it the other way around?
Not to long time ago, a D segment size and spec is well above a C segment with the highest spec. As manufacturer adapt and evolve, D segment is almost dead as C segment had overlap them in term of size and spec. C has become the new D ( this sound kinda weird ).
If they spec and price this car right then this will sell as it blurs the line between entry level car to premium level car….at least in Malaysia where things a rated according to brand and price.
Yeah civic and city can tapau but x50 is totally different from civic and city. Honda already look plain and boring
Honda also no blind spot monitor, no 360 degree camera and no rear cross traffic alert. Honda safety rating also loses to Proton/Geely. Not even one honda model come with full digital meter display
It looks like a Chinese knock off of the Volvo S60.
You say that if that’s a bad thing.
Geely owns Volvo anyway… No Biggie if they want to transfer some Volvo DNA over.
Proton might do ok with this B+ platform, assuming it comes with a suitable.powertrain and coming in at under 80k.
Later sparepart also same price with Volvo.
Because it looks like you can only afford a Chinese knock off of the Volvo S60.
You do realise that Chinese OWNS Volvo that created the S60?
i mean geely own volvo….
Hopefully this times proton could really made a reliable vios city alternatives. The past campro punch preve or suprima really brings some regretful experiences to owners that chosen “bigger and cheaper”.
Why 3 cylinders?
Better fuel consumption because of less friction.
Then will use timing belt for “quieter engine” as the x50. Real intention is to cut cost and bond u going back to service center with time and money wasting when 80k mileage.
China car but priced as national car. If it were to be priced as other non-national car, doubt that anyone would even go close to it. This is all that is left with Proton, tampal logo harimau atas kereta China. Even Perodua is doing a lot more than that now.
Nobody cares much
in China, topspec x70 is selling at rm90k.
dont blame Proton/geely, blame your country.
Tu bru X70. Jgn cerita harga X50 di China. Nnti ade yg terjun bangunan. Lol… Rakyat Malaysia senang kena kencing. Alasan kata bersyukur sgt. Padahal blh dpt yg lg elok. Sng je digula-gulakan.
It is much better if Malaysia is free from any china influence
If Proton can price the S50 below 80k, with the 1.5 (even the mpi one will do) and the DCT, plus the updated ADAS, I will buy one for sure.
stupid car made by china
The most important thing is the availability of the spare parts!
Way too heavy for the power it produce. Sure slower in acceleration to City and Pug 208.
City and pug 208 is half size of a S50
I’d love to have the option of having extra safety features eg EBS, Blind spot camera, Lane departure, adaptive cruise control etc, at least on the higher end of variant.
I’m currently driving an SUV, but my heart still have a soft spot for sedan XD
proton.. almost 20 years in market & still didnt have own identity.. still beli kereta orang, ganti logo saja.. haih..
Persona? Saga? Iriz? Exora? Gen2? Satria neo? Heck even waja. All those don’t count?
Yea sure but why stop then? Why not continue that revolutionary? all of sudden stop buat sendiri? Dah elok2 buat saga, iriz, etc semua sendiri..kenapa tak teruskan?
at least no more punch cvt..it should come with1.5 na to fight b segment market n a 1.5 turbo to fill c segment market as the dimension is a bit larger compared to other b segment car IMHO
I think this is a great upgrade compared to Proton of old.
Let’s face reality for a second. Businesses change ownership and brand names get bought/sold. The alternative is to go bankrupt. Proton under Geely management is a huge improvement. The cars are way better looking now, tons of standard features, and latest automotive tech.
Better off sell it as original Geely brand name here, right?
Kesian dah miskin buat cara miskin lol.
For me brand is a second option.
I set my mind that all vehicles either from East or West are using a same logo.
1st option is, price. With the price I pay, what can I get and need to maintain for a short and long term.
To get:
1.Good quality + handling
2. Good after service
3. Good interior + exterior
4. Good gadget such as dash cam, touchscreen player.
5. Fun to drive
6. And so on.
To maintain:
1. Less maintenance with acceptable cost.
Kenapa proton x keluarkan kereta ala2 vellfire or alphard? (Kira ganti model exora la)
Orng malaysia sekarang nie bukan peduli sgt pasal harga or horse power apa segala bana teknologi baru pada kereta. (Peduli apa… Janji boleh naik ramai)
Berlambak kereta 7 to 8 setter atas jalan sekarang.
Harga mcm level yahudi pun orng malaysia mampu beli.
Bukan x bagus keluar model sedan nie..
Tapi itu la… Nak bersaing dgn model2 yg lebih BERBALOII diluar tu.. (mcm banyak sgt pilihan di Malaysian nie)
Cantik sedan baru nie..
There will be much broader choices in the C segment. If the price sits in the B category, this is the car that will be no opponent. Bring it in. Thank you.
I wonder what CVT transmission is going to be used here? I wouldn’t trust a Chinese CVT yet.
I hope there will be a manual transmission version Proton S50. Manual for life!.
Manual version, can keep hoping until ‘kucing bertanduk’, as Malaysian drivers simply can’t drive or totally ineligible to drive, especially groups of ‘kafir harbi’, but due to rampant ‘guarantee pass’ package bundled with auto-only driving license, these ‘kafir harbi’ can drive around lawlessly and causing road collision as they can’t even know how to use indicator, let alone handling manual cars.
Standard RM 69,800
1.5 NA, 8CVT
ESC, 6 airbags, 16″ rims, fabric seats
Executive RM 76,800
1.5 NA, 8CVT
360 camera, 17″ rims, leatherette seats
Premium RM 84,800
1.5 T-PFi, 7DCT
TPMS, Blind Spot Monitor, 6-way powered seats
Premium S RM 96,800
1.5 TGDi, 7DCT
ADAS, 18″ rims, sunroof
Wira 1.5L replacement become RM77k?
Aiyo.
Abah dia lah kalo pricing cmni. Mmg CB, LC punya P1. 50k go 65k sudahlah. Tamak haloba btol kalo nk dkt 100k.
When is the car likely to launch?
none of this matters if proton’s after sale services are garbage. not to mention the spare parts available close to non-existent
As much as I’d want to like the X50, I was in shock when I went for a test drive as a passenger with one of my friends the other day. The door handle creaked like cheap hollow plastic the moment I grabbed it to close the door. It was an instant deal breaker. The interior design felt gimmicky and that chrome finishing around the infotainment screen was just awful. It looked like a cheap tablet tacked onto the dashboard. Hope proton does better with the choice of materials and trim for the s50.
Proton not Malaysia national car anymore
china already retired only bring here. pui!
Engineer proton lazy designer just buy China car and put thunder cat logo. Why cannot design or copy like 458, Urus, Aventador, Bentayga…
To those that whack Proton on their business model, one thing we need to be aware of is our population and market demand can’t support an independent car manufacturer model. If we are to go back and design local vehicle, Proton will go back to their aged old issue of going red.
It’s not about “muka”. It’s about economic sense. Just customised the car for local market based on existing donor model.
I’ll buy it if it can hit 220 km/h top speed and achieve 8.0s or quicker in 0-100km/h acceleration, and comes with 17″ or larger tyres.
And finay, less than RM70k.
4G15 1.5L Mitsubishi engine. Ok I’m interested…… I like the look too. Hope it’s cheaper than the new vios or city.
Dear Paultan, given that you guys can approach Proton Marketing Team, please seriously ask them to reconsider calling the season S50, Sxx et al, given their SUV is X-based…. S & X is too similar phonetically