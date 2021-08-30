In Cars, Geely, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 30 August 2021 2:33 pm / 3 comments

Geely has officially launched the Emgrand B-segment sedan in China, following its public debut at the Chengdu Auto Show. The fourth-generation sedan now sits on the automaker’s BMA platform (same as the Proton X50), which supposedly provides greater design flexibility, interior space, improved comfort, and handling characteristics.

Now, the sedan measures 4,638 mm long, 1,820 mm wide, 1,460 mm tall and a wheelbase length of 2,650 mm. This is pretty much the dimensions of a typical Japanese C-segment sedan, by the way. As a comparison, the Emgrand is 85 mm longer and 72 mm wider than the fifth-generation Honda City, or 10 mm shorter and 21 mm wider than the Honda Civic FC.

The BMA platform also allows for the front and rear tracks to be widened, enhancing grip levels, stability and handling, Geely claims. The chassis has also been tuned by the automaker’s expert engineers from China and Europe, so you can expect premium levels of NVH performance. At idle, the in-vehicle noise is just 37 decibels, and its slippery profile (drag coefficient value of 0.27Cd) should theoretically create a quieter cruising experience, too.

Powering the car is Geely Auto’s latest full aluminium 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine with DVVT technology. It’s a naturally aspirated unit, developing 114 PS and 147 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels either through a five-speed manual transmission or latest CVT with eight simulated drive ratios.

Design-wise, the Emgrand takes on a conventional, no-nonsense three-box sedan profile. A sportier Emgrand X variant with the “Energy Storm” fascia is poised to join the line-up as well, though the rest of its features will likely remain unchanged.

Features include projector headlights with triple LED DRLs, a strong shoulder line (very European) that links the headlights and tail lamps, as well as a chrome window strip that begins ahead of the A-pillars and underscores the length of the window surrounds. The rear end is decorated with full-width tail lights (with N-shaped graphics), the Geely script and a rear diffuser insert.

Inside is a clean, minimalist dashboard design with a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch freestanding infotainment display with the latest GKUI Smart Ecosystem (OTA updates, AI voice assistant), full-width air vent design with CN95 intelligent air filtration system, and a modern flat-bottomed three-spoke steering wheel.

Thanks to the BMA platform, Geely says the rear quarters and boot space offer best-in-class spaciousness, and spatial visibility for the driver is vastly improved due to the A-pillar design, which has been optimised to reduce blind spots.

Speaking of safety, higher-end models will be fitted with 540-degree surround view camera system, high-definition dashcam recorder, and hands-free tailgate. It’s also fitted with Bosch’s latest 9.3 ESP system as standard, helping it achieve a best-in-class 100 km/h to 0 km/h braking in under 36 metres.

As usual, Chinese automakers have the habit of slowly releasing details, so expect more features to be disclosed over time. The budget-oriented sedan is a big deal for the carmaker, as it replaces the best-selling passenger car in China. Pricing starts from just 87,000 yuan (RM56,800) for the base Premium model, and rises up to 92,000 yuan (RM60,000) for the Flagship variant.

Production of the Emgrand takes place at one of Geely’s most advanced smart production plants in Changxin. The facility is equipped with fully-automated stamping and welding stations, as well as environmentally-friendly zero-waste painting process.