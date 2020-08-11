In Cars, Geely, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 11 August 2020 1:42 pm / 0 comments

Geely plans to utilise its B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA) platform for new Proton models down the line. In an interview with Reuters, the Chinese company revealed the modular platform will be used in greater fashion by the Malaysian carmaker, but did not detail plans.

That the BMA is set to underpin Proton vehicles is not a surprise. The upcoming X50 is based on the Geely Binyue/Coolray, and the Binyue utilises the platform. What remains to be seen are the future models that will sit on it, and how much adaptation there would be.

The last is conjecture, based on that said by Proton’s head of design, Azlan Othman. He told paultan.org in a recent interview that the company is developing new platforms that will underpin its next homegrown cars, and these are being built in collaboration with Geely.

With BMA now revealed as being integral to those plans, the question is how much local input will feature, and whether the Geely/Volvo-developed Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) will also be part of future developments.

According to the report, the yet-to-be-finalised plans for Proton are just an element of a Geely project to revamp factories at home and abroad using these platforms it has developed and been perfecting since their appearance. The Chinese company plans to develop all its future models for the Geely and Lynk & Co brands on CMA or on related platforms like BMA.

The BMA, which was revealed in July 2018, is Geely’s first independently-developed modular platform, and follows the CMA, which was announced in October 2015. The latter, which made its debut with the Volvo XC40, is also being used for an assortment of Lynk & Co models, including the 01, 02 and 05 SUVs and the Polestar 2.

The BMA platform can accommodate wheelbases of between 2,550 and 2,700 mm and track widths of between 1,500 and 1,600 mm, and features standardised interfaces between power, electrical, chassis and body modules, which enable it to be used as a base for sedans, MPVs and SUVs.