20 December 2022

The upcoming Proton sedan model that has been tipped to be called the S50 has been sighted on public roads once again, sighted by a paultan.org reader.

As before, the development car sighted here wears the same trade plates as those on the previously sighted in August and on past development units, which lends weight to the identity of the car photographed in camouflage. We get to see the front end of the car here, and though it remains shrouded, the upright outer shape of the grille can be seen.

The Geely Emgrand offers its underpinnings for the S50, and given its positioning above the B-segment Persona sedan, the S50 will likely serve as the successor to the discontinued Preve.

Measuring 4,638 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,460 mm tall, the Emgrand-based S50 will be a larger vehicle compared to the Preve that it will replace, by 95 mm in length and 34 mm in width. Wheelbase, however remains identical at 2,650 mm.

In terms of powertrain, the China-market Emgrand uses a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that is rated to produce 114 PS of 147 Nm of torque, paired to either a five-speed manual or continuously variable transmission, sending drive to the front wheels. In the Philippines, the Emgrand for that market is slightly detuned, producing 102 PS and 142 Nm.

Its use of the same B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA) as that of the Proton X50 could mean that the upcoming S50, based on the Emgrand, could use the crossover’s 1.5 litre turbocharged inline three-cylinder petrol engine, where it makes up to 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque in range-topping Flagship form.

GALLERY: 2022 Geely Emgrand (Philippines market)