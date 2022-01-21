In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 21 January 2022 11:58 am / 0 comments

Toyota Motor Thailand has introduced a new version of the Corolla Altis GR Sport, which has been redesigned and now takes after the Taiwanese model – in a similar fashion to the Corolla Cross GR Sport. Of bigger news is that the look-faster variant can now be had as a hybrid and with the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance systems as standard.

On the outside, the stuck-on bodykit and other aesthetic addenda have been replaced by a new front bumper with a much wider lower grille, plus fake vertical corner air inlets and gloss black strips that give the impression of a larger upper grille. There are also sleeker side skirts and a more subtle rear skirt with an integrated diffuser design. Two-tone versions of the regular 17-inch alloy wheels complete the look.

Inside, the GR Sport is visually identical to before, with red highlights on the door grab handles and leather seats, plus red stitching and GR headrest embossing. A GR engine start button, a new head-up display and a manual rear windscreen sunshade have been added to the kit list, while the hybrid model’s seven-inch digital instrument display has now been made a standard feature on all Corolla Altis variants bar the base 1.6G.

As per the Taiwanese model, the Thai car comes with uprated suspension that consists of revised springs, dampers and rear anti-roll bar. Safety-wise, both petrol and hybrid GR Sport variants come with autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and automatic high beam.

The petrol car continues to be powered by a 2ZR-FXE 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated Dual VVT-i four-cylinder engine, producing 140 PS at 6,000 rpm and 177 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. It is mated to a CVT with seven virtual ratios and steering wheel paddle shifters.

New to the GR Sport is the hybrid powertrain that pairs an Atkinson-cycle version of that mill (which, by the way, churns out 98 PS at 5,200 rpm and 142 Nm at 3,600 rpm) with a 72 PS/163 Nm electric motor and a nickel-metal hydride battery to generate a total system output of 122 PS. Toyota claims a combined fuel efficiency figure of 23.3 km per litre.

The hybrid HEV GR Sport replaces the previous range-topping Corolla Altis model, the HV Premium Safety, and is priced at 1,114,000 baht (RM141,100). The 1.8 GR Sport, on the other hand, receives a 60,000 baht (RM7,600) price premium and now retails at 1,059,000 baht (RM134,100).