It appears that development work for an upcoming Proton sedan model is ongoing, as suggested by a camouflaged unit undergoing road tests in these images provided by paultan.org reader Muhammad Bin Md. Yazed.
Widely tipped to be called the Proton S50, the ‘B 4155 A’ trade plate attached to this particular test car has been spotted on past test cars by the national carmaker on models such as the Ertiga and X70, and the sedan itself has been seen with this trade plate back in July.
Given its Geely Emgrand underpinnings, the forthcoming Proton S50 will be positioned above the B-segment Persona, and thus likely to be the oft-reported successor to the discontinued Preve.
Compared to the Preve, the Geely Emgrand is a larger car, the latter measuring 4,638 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,460 mm tall, or 95 mm longer and 34 mm wider than the Preve. Wheelbase however is identical between the two, at 2,650 mm.
In terms of engines, the Emgrand that forms the basis of the future S50 is on sale in China with a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 114 PS and 147 Nm of torque, paired to either a five-speed manual or a CVT driving the front wheels. The Emgrand for the Philippines gets a slightly detuned unit, making 102 PS and 142 Nm.
Being built on the same B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA) platform as the Proton X50 means that this sedan could similarly use the 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine in the SUV, which outputs up to 177 PS and 255 Nm in top Flagship guise.
How close to market readiness is this Proton S50? We will have to wait to hear from the national carmaker for a more definitive picture of the upcoming sedan.
GALLERY: 2022 Geely Emgrand (Philippines market)
Comments
Will there be enough spare parts at the service centers to ensure that this car can be on the road ASAP in the event of a major service? Or will it be “conti standard” where cars stuck in the service center for a month or more is the norm?
They bite off more that they can chew. With so many models and variants, it’s not a surprise an incompetent company like Proton is having so much problem with parts. I have been saying this every time they launch new variant.
The 2021 Geely Emgrand is priced from CNY 69,900 (~RM 45k) for the base five-speed manual variant, topping out at CNY 88,900 (~RM 58k) for the range-topping variant
Good Persona Replacement car.
The x50 is also priced at RM50k in China pricing so maybe add additional RM35k onwards when it reaches Malaysia and even with the addition, it is still lower than their Japanese counterparts so it is jobs done just like all their China rebadge cars sold here.
I agree with this being a successor to Persona.
Let the current 20 year-old Saga platform retire for good and may the future Saga be utilising the Iriz/Persona platform.
Nope, as seen from x50 and x70 they are basically binyue and boyue same number different currency. Go check if don’t believe. No way they can sell this for less than 70-90k. It will be same as Honda City/Toyota Vios, more expensive than even Preve and Suprima S.
Geely don’t have anything for Proton Saga and Persona replacement, which is sad because the whole point of national car was to have something in the 40-60k range, cheap family car.
The Gen-2 beside it looks wider. Just wanna say what I notice. Nothing much.
Mesti mahal
1.5 NA Standard – ESC, 6 airbags RM 64,800
1.5T PFI Executive – 360 camera RM69,800
1.5T PFI Premium – blind spot monitor RM 74,800
1.5T GDi Flagship – sunroof, ADAS RM 79,800
I have hope proton can do some bumper change at least. Perodua even have different face alza compared to its siblings but Proton takes rebadge too literally. I don’t mind rebadge but excite me with something fresh.