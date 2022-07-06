It looks like Proton is working on a new sedan model, at least according to these photos of a camouflaged sedan recently spotted by paultan.org reader Darren Lee. The vehicle in question is wearing a rather familiar trade plate, as “B 4155 A” was also used by the national carmaker for the Ertiga as well as the X70 in the past.
The idea of a Proton coming up with a new sedan isn’t new. Popularly referred to as the S50, the model is widely tipped to be based on the fourth-generation Geely Emgrand that has already been launched in China and made its way to the Philippines in February this year.
Frequently reported as a successor to the now departed Preve, the S50 would occupy the C-segment sedan section of Proton’s line-up, giving customers an option for something larger than the B-segment Persona that isn’t an SUV.
The camouflaged vehicle does appear to resemble the Emgrand, with notable cues being the high C-pillars and gently raked rear window. The Binrui was previously claimed to be the base for the S50, although that sedan has a more swoopy roofline that isn’t evident in the photos. It remains to be seen if Proton will make significant design changes for its take on the Emgrand.
In terms of dimensions, the Emgrand measures 4,638 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,460 mm tall. Compared to the Preve, the Geely sedan is longer (+95 mm) and wider (+34 mm), but it shares the same wheelbase of 2,650 mm. As an additional comparison, the current Persona is 4,366 mm long, 1,722 mm wide, 1,564 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,555 mm.
In China, the Emgrand is equipped with a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 114 PS (113 hp) and 147 Nm of torque, with a five-speed manual or CVT sending drive to the front wheels. The Philippines model uses the same powertrain, but its engine is detuned to make 102 PS (101 hp) and 142 Nm.
As the Emgrand is built on the same BMA (B-segment Modular Architecture) platform as the X50, the resulting S50, if Proton does make it, could also receive a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine. The carmaker already makes the 1.5L TGDi here and said it can make other variants of the mill, including the port-injected (PFI) variant for future models.
For now, we’ll have to wait for Proton to reveal more information. The company has quite a lot on its plate currently, as it not only has a massive order bank to fulfill but also work on a seven-seat SUV that the public is referring to as the X90.
GALLERY: 2022 Geely Emgrand (Philippines market)
Comments
Make all the senses to put a 1.5 turbocharged engine given this is quite a big car… We don’t want any more under powered car in the 21st century like the hrv 1.5na
New Honda Accord also 1.5 turbo? I think no issue at all.
The current C-segment sedan to beat is the Honda Civic
The Civic is currently the status symbol car for B40 Malays to be seen as having done it (while the Corolla Cross does the same thing for the Chinese B40s)
How can Proton tweak the “uncle” emgrand design into a chic, sporty sedan for malaysians? If it cannot be seen by malaysians as a legit alternative to the civic, then it will not be successful in the home market.
Csegment is pretty much dead. Even new Civic does not get the same fanfare as 10th gen despite its ketam back. If priced closely to Persona it could be a sleeper Csegment sized Bsegment market killer.
Bezza challenger is finally here. Sell here below rm50k,
Bezza? What are you, 6 years old?
PT writers, can find out for us more info about this car’s 1.5l four cylinder? Engine code seems to be JLC-4G15B, which according to Filipino reports and Wiki, is a variant (copy?) of Mitsubishi 4G15 from the first ever Proton Saga! Geely going to give us something that Malaysians already have since 1987?
“..if Proton does make it, could also receive a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine.”
Please get your dyslexia checked.
Elon musk’s successor is finally here.
Nope. Will get Volvo codeveloped 1.5 TGDI
https://paultan.org/2022/07/06/two-brand-new-proton-models-to-get-the-1-5l-tgdi-engine-soon/
Until when need to wait for proton finally got a sedan that no need to replace timing belt every 80k?? maybe 2030?? That time maybe Ev cars more than petrol car on the road dy.
3 silinder means bunyi mcm Kancil la?
pls improve after sales first! we buy car to enjoy, not to suffer! Said Preve is our global. Preve really a joke!
Li Chunrong’s focus is only on sales figures, not customer satisfaction. China “disposable product” mentality..
Yes, Preve, “to prove”, really proved to the world how inept Proton is. Choosing the lousy Punch CVT over a Hyundai 5-speed auto gearbox for that generation of cars truly sounded the death knell for Proton before Geely rescued them.
Guess we are really easy to be conned first people says X90 will be based on the Geely Jiaji – well that didn’t happen then people says S50 will be based on Binrui guess what it won’t happen as well just be happy for less curve for both.
This car was sold outside as an affordable and oversized B-segment to take on City, Vios and Almera market share. No turbo no ADAS at all. Bring it here and proton wanna make this as a Prève replacement C-segment car.
If Proton really wants to do that, i hope this car will be given full suite ADAS and turbo engine. It shares the same platform as X50 tho. It is doable.
X50 compact SUV,
Made as Compact Sedan.
Not sure if low spec 1.5TPfi or 1.5TGdi
Harap proton memberi nafas baharu kepada enjin campro dan semua jentera proton diharuskan pakai enjin buatan Malaysia. Enjin campro, enjin berprestasi dunia.
I am sure eager to see how this car would look like when it appears here in the future.
Have you driven new honda accord with engine capacity 1.5T?
Yg merah pasti hit top sales di Malaysia. OngMali OngMali