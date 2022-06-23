Proton’s upcoming seven-seat SUV, which is widely tipped to be called the X90, has been spotted undergoing testing in Malaysia once again. This time, the photos come from paultan.org readers Yusuf Iman and Shairol Azhar, and the vehicle seen is wearing a different camouflage pattern compared to previous sightings.
Once again, Proton brought its test vehicle on a run up Genting Highlands, although the X90 isn’t travelling alone. Tagging along is another three-row SUV, the Mazda CX-8, as well as the previous-generation Kia Carnival that offers four rows of seats, both likely being used by the carmaker for benchmarking purposes.
The X90 seen here is left-hand drive unit, so don’t expect a launch to take place anytime soon. In fact, you’ll have to wait until next year for the X90 to be launched, according to Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah.
“It was supposed to be [this year], the original plan, if it wasn’t for the MCO [movement control order] last year,” Roslan said during the launch of the 2022 Saga. “It was supposed to be in Q3 this year, but then [the timeline] dragged on and on and now our friends in China [Geely] also got hit with a lockdown,” he added.
It’s already known that the X90 will be based on the Geely Haoyue (or the Okavango as it’s known in international markets), although we don’t have much in the way of local specifications for now. In China, the Haoyue is offered with the same 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine found in the X70. The mill serves up 181 PS and 300 Nm of torque, with drive going to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Meanwhile, over in the Philippines, the Okavango sports a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder with a 48-mild hybrid system for 190 PS and 300 Nm, also with a DCT driving the front wheels. There’s a possibility we could get the latter, seeing how Proton showcased a 1.5 litre TGDi three-cylinder mill with a 48-volt belt-integrated starter generator (BSG) at its Gallery of Inspiration previously.
Proton could even forgo the mild hybrid system altogether and equip the X90 with the vanilla TGDi three-cylinder, which is now locally assembled for the X50 and the latest X70 MC – the unit outputs 177 PS and 255 Nm in both Proton SUVs.
For now, we’ll have to wait for more details leading up to an official launch. The carmaker is currently focused on resolving supply chain issues to get as many cars to its customers as possible in order to clear a backlog of orders, which will likely build up further with the imminent end of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption.
Comments
Guys, Can you guys at paultan.org share some news about the spare parts problem that has befallen Proton so far ?
Has there been any progress so far ?
Didn’t they say that this Spare Parts availability issue would be better by the end of June ?
Cannot, then proton don’t like won’t give them press car to review.
On the other hand…Did you see the amount of x50 articles they published when the car launched? I think they made more articles for that car than all the other car news sites combined. Better than any marketing department at proton could ever hope to achieve.
Whether that’s good or bad, I’ll leave you to decide.
actually it’s not an SUV. It’s an MPV. They clarified this.
Lol…as usual sendiri spy, sendiri syok! ;-)
If its based off Haoyue, it is SUV. The Geely large sized MPY is Jiaji which is in Proton’s pipeline
Can be compared to Mitsubishi Outlander 2022,
USA price $25.8k to $35.3k
RM113k+
Mahindra XUV700 7 seater 5 star crash test, ADAS, same size category,
Full spec RM123k/Rs 22 Lakh.
Low spec RM93k – 5 seater AT.
Proton could even forgo the mild hybrid system altogether and equip the X90 with the vanilla TGDi three-cylinder,
Well OK Proton but make sure you do not repeat the same mistake by placing 4 exhaust pipes instead of 2 as in the new X70 to reduce the exhaust back pressure so it could go faster and more efficient.
Also this looks 100% like the Geely Okavango instead of the Geely Jiaji like previously thought. Want to know what car we will launch simple just look at Geely PH, but at least they get it fully imported with hybrid which we can only dream about.
Wow…hopefully X90 will launch this year. Cannot wait !
If this is a MPV then it won’t be carry the Initial X… So is it going to be M, P, or V? Proton P60?
We wish its the new Exora replacement model
it’s a big car so it only makes sense to put on the 1.8TGDI instead of the 1.5.
Not if you pair it with a 48-mild hybrid system as with Filipino Okavango.
Don’t waste time with Proton. You buy it is fine, service no parts, accident no parts etc
Drive safely, don’t get into an accident then. This applies to ALL cars not just proton. It pays to drive safely rather than hoping there will be enough spare parts to cover for carelessness. Always THINK SAFETY FIRST!
Stale .buckle up proton