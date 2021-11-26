In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 26 November 2021 1:05 pm / 0 comments

At Proton’s new Gallery of Inspiration display launched today, the national carmaker is previewing a new mild hybrid engine that could make its way into future models. This is one of three engines that are being exhibited in the Experiential Zone, with the others being familiar powerplants, namely the X70’s 1.8 litre TGDi and the X50’s 1.5 TGDi mated to a 7DCT.

Based on the information shown on the iPad, the mild hybrid engine is described as a 1.5 litre TGDi unit with a belt-driven starter generator (BSG), with the latter likely operating on a 48-volt architecture alongside a lithium-ion battery. Such a powertain isn’t exactly new, as it is used by the Geely Azkarra (we know it as the X70) and Okavango (based on the Haoyue) in the Philippines, while the Icon in China also gets this setup.

In those models, the mild hybrid engine produces 190 PS at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm from 1,500-4,000 rpm, with drive sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The outputs shown on the iPad in the Centre of Excellence (COE) are curiously identical to the top-spec X50 Flagship, so we’re going to take them with a pinch of salt for now.

Proton has said in March that it is already preparing itself for electrification, which was later followed by confirmation earlier this month that it has a roadmap to introduce hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles.

At the time, the company didn’t mention specific incoming electrified products, but the mild hybrid engine being previewed could debut with its next new model that looks to be a seven-seat SUV, if we refer to recent spyshots of a camouflaged test mule.

The model, widely referred to the X90, appears to be based on the Haoyue, and as mentioned earlier, the Philippine version of the SUV (Okavango) does come with a mild hybrid engine. However, it should be noted that in China, the Haoyue is only offered with the X70’s 1.8 litre TGDi engine rated at 184 PS and 300 Nm.

The X70 could also be a recipient of the mild hybrid engine, seeing how it’s offered as an option for the Azkarra. We’ll have to wait to find out what Proton has in store, but in any case, are you excited at the prospect of a Proton model with a mild hybrid powertrain?