With emissions regulations becoming stricter and stricter by the day, carmakers are turning to electrification as a stepping stone to the future. This topic was raised last week during a video interview with Proton’s chief designer Azlan Othman, who gave some insights into some of the preparations the company was making on the design side.
Asked if Proton has started looking into electrifying its vehicles as part of its future business strategy, Azlan said, “We have to – everyone’s looking into it, we can’t get left behind. But to say it is a major focus, probably not at the moment.”
He also touched on the different design considerations for an electric vehicle. “It represents a lot of challenges for us because of the constraints. A good example is the front face. A lot of people say you can block everything [off] because you don’t need a radiator or engine cooling anymore. But then what happens to the face of the vehicle? Everything you’ve worked for in creating a DNA, what about that?”
Proton is learning from its partner Geely, Azlan said – the Chinese carmaker already has a range of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full electric vehicles on sale. “In a lot of ways, for us, it’s quite a foreign area. I’m sure Guy [Burgoyne, Geely Design Shanghai vice president, who was also present during the call] has a lot more experience than Proton Design in this area, and that’s where we’re learning from them as well.”
The company has long experimented with electric vehicles, with Azlan giving the example of the Emas concept shown at the 2010 Geneva Motor Show. That car, in case you didn’t remember, was a range-extended electric hatch designed in partnership with Italdesign Giugiaro, with many of its styling cues ending up on the Iriz.
“[That car] taught us a lot of things in terms of managing packaging and design,” said Azlan. “But so much has changed in 11 years, so we need to learn the latest developments with regards to electrification and hybridisation and see where we can fit that into our new designs. That’s the biggest challenge.”
While it’s unclear what kind of electrification technologies Proton is pursuing, it likely has access to Geely’s hybrid and full electric powertrains. Not only does the X50‘s sibling, the Binyue, have a plug-in hybrid variant, but the company also sells several pure electric vehicles – both through its own brand and its Geometry spin-off.
Comments
Perhaps they can start getting our government to review the road tax policy for BEV then. As it stands right now you are incentivise to continue to pollute the planet with ICE cars.
Started? Wait another 5 years to see something then
We are simply unimpressed with this big talking designer.
Just cut the crap,bring in the Geely right handed versions,do the grille and tiger logo change.
DRB has lots of talkers,but poor performers..thats why they spiral into near insolvency till Geely steps in.
Time to move on from talking…others like Hyundai stopped talking and sell millions of cars annually now.
In 5 years time,just sell right handed Geely cars.
It is Geely Malaysia in disguise.Proton is just juggling the paper work and distributor network.Thats a reality check for P1.
No need EV for now. Just fix after sales service first. Might risk electrocution if otherwise.
While Proton is preparing, other Asean countries are well ahead, our politicians are busy jumping around like frogs.
“[That car] taught us a lot of things in terms of managing packaging and design,” unfortunately none of the proton current offerings that mirror smart packaging and design or in lament terms small on the outside but big in the inside like Renault Triber.
Proton EV can travel from Padang Besar to JB 847KM full charge… sell for rm54k only. Mantopp
ha? when pepur already selling you only start preparing?
adui …
World trend will become Full electric or Fuel cell car very soon. Not Gasoline Not hybrid. You can deny the trend becos of Global warming issue. All Jepunis brands will fail obviously except for Toyota. Japanese never like innovation or change wanting to stick to the past. Look at Nikon Camera or Canon Fax, they have lots of debts, No profit of sale, no wonder who using such a big camera lens or Fax in this digital world. Remember No future for Jepunis brands, they just waiting for wars to overcome current crisis just as they did war to Malaysia 100 years ago.
Malaysia is Japanese economy colony. When Japan falls, Malaysia will also do the same. Wake up you guys. Never forget your colonized history
I thought they started since Exora Hybrid, Proton Emas about 10 yrs ago that never take off. No start again? Maybe another 10 yrs wait again
Don’t ask a designer what the engineer is doing.
Correct ✅ … That’s why I reiterate his word “[That car] taught us a lot of things in terms of managing packaging and design,” unfortunately none of the proton current offerings that mirror smart packaging and design or in lament terms small on the outside but big in the inside like Renault Triber.
The designers should focus on smart packaging and design. Until now, they have failed miserably. Bezza with smaller footprint capable to offer bigger trunk size compared to Saga. I’ve no idea in which car they have embedded the EMAS smart packaging and design philosophy.