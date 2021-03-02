Proton has announced that total deliveries of the X50 have now reached 8,141 units as of end-February 2021, which is a significant jump from approximately 4,809 units recorded in January.
The spike comes as 3,345 units were delivered last month, which the national carmaker says is the highest monthly volume ever achieved by an SUV in Malaysia, ensuring the X50 remains the best-selling SUV in its segment and overall. Last month’s figure also represents an improvement from the 1,082 units delivered in the first month of the year.
The 3,345 units of the X50 delivered last month contributed to Proton’s overall sales tally of 11,873 units (includes domestic and export) for February, and exceeded the larger X70 that saw 1,475 units delivered.
The B-segment SUV was first launched last October to strong response from car buyers, with over 30,000 bookings collected before the end of 2020. Available in four variants – Standard, Executive, Premium and Flagship – the X50 is priced from RM79,200 to RM103,300 on-the-road without insurance, but factors in the ongoing sales tax relief.
According to Proton’s release, the overwhelming demand and delays to the production schedule as well as focusing on build quality meant delivery times built up quickly. Even so, the latest result is an indication that the company is working to ensure supply slowly catches up to demand.
Comments
