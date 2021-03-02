In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 2 March 2021 12:55 pm / 0 comments

Proton has announced its sales performance for February 2021. The national carmaker delivered 11,873 units (domestic and export) last month, which was 5,909 units (or 99%) more than that managed in January, when it sold 5,964 units.

Compared to the same month last year, volume has grown by 19.9%, though the overall total for the first two months of the year is 643 units, or 3.5%, behind last year’s cumulative total. The company added that the month was its best February in over a decade, and estimated its market share to be at 27.1%, the highest for the company since September 2013.

The Saga, which became the first Proton model to go on sale in Kenya on February 25, continued to lead sales for the brand, with 4,217 units delivered last month. Deliveries of the X50 amounted to 3,345 units, while 1,475 units of the X70 were registered last month.

Elsewhere, the automaker claimed that the Persona regained leadership in the B-segment sedan category, with 1,818 units delivered, while Exora sales for the month totalled 361 units and 650 units of the Iriz were delivered in February.

“February continued to be a difficult month for Malaysia’s automotive industry, but it turned out very well for Proton. Thanks to the efforts of the government to ensure a continuation of economic activity during the MCO, we were able to produce more cars and in so doing started to clear our backlog of orders. This is important as we need to consistently deliver on the bookings made to avoid a rush before the Penjana incentives expire at the end of June this year,” said Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah.

“The automotive sector continues to be vibrant with exciting new model launches sure to spark consumer interest andcreate healthy competition amongst Proton and other brands, but we will continue to be cautious even as we push forward to avoid infection rates flaring up again and disrupting operations,” he added.