In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 3 February 2021 10:09 am / 8 comments

Proton has announced that it sold a total of 5,964 units of cars for the first month of 2021, of which 1,082 were the X50. That makes it the best-selling five-seat B-segment SUV in the market, and to date, approximately 4,809 units have been delivered since its launch on October 27, 2020.

Compared to previous months, the delivery rate for January nearly halved due to the implementation of the movement control order (MCO). Proton Edar CEO, Roslan Abdullah said: “January was a difficult month for Malaysia’s automotive industry.”

“Hopes were high that the momentum built at the end of 2020 would be carried forward, especially after the announcement of Penjana incentives remaining in place until the end of June this year. Unfortunately, the second MCO announcement put a damper on those hopes,” he added.

Proton is adamant that its order book remains healthy, and the automaker is working hard to catch up with strong demand. Roslan said there were disruptions in the supply chain due to the pandemic, which made it difficult for Proton to procure a steady flow of parts required to build its cars. According to several Proton sales advisors, the current wait list for the Proton X50 is about six months.





