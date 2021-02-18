In Cars, Proton, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Hafriz Shah / 18 February 2021 5:42 pm / 8 comments

Together with the Saga and Iriz R3 Limited Edition models, Proton has also launched the Persona and Exora Black Edition. Now these two are slightly less exciting, no yellow bits, no new body kit or different wheels, but they’re also quite unique, so let’s take a closer look.

Black has traditionally been reserved for Proton’s government fleet cars, but now with the Black Editions, you can now get the Persona and Exora in Quartz Black. Going along with the theme, all the usual chrome bits like the grilles are now finished in black, and both models also get new dark gold highlights all around.

Black and gold have always gone well together, and I honestly think these two models look pretty good. Not fresh, obviously, but handsome. The wheels get a two-tone gold look of their own, and even the Persona and Exora badges are finished in the same colour.

This particular shade of dark gold is also quite fetching, and the matte finish gives both cars a rather classy look overall. It’s not bright gold, gold, you know? But hey, that’s just my opinion, feel free to comment that it’s ugly or lazy or whatever if you think that way. Me, I think they’re alright.

The theme is continued inside as well, with a lot of dashboard trim pieces now painted gold. Again, they’re quite subtle, not too in your face, and again do let me know what you think of it.

The all black effect is more significant in the Persona, as the Black Edition now gets a full black dashboard instead of the usual two-tone light grey look. The headliner has been changed to black too, giving off a more sporty ambience. I’ve never really liked the regular Persona’s light grey interior, so I think this is a good change. If you’re looking to buy a Persona, this is the one to get.

As for the Exora, the Black Edition also adds on a rear overhead monitor. Now the Exora has had this long before, of course, but the accessory was dropped in the 2019 Exora RC update, so it’s good to have it back.

From left: Persona Black Edition, Exora Black Edition

But having said that, you do have to pay for it, as the Exora Black Edition is priced at RM67,800, a full RM3,000 more than the Premium variant. The Persona Black Edition doesn’t get any big-ticket upgrades, so it goes for RM54,700, just RM1,000 more than the Premium. I’m not too sure about the ageing Exora, I mean it’s 12-years-old now, but the Persona looks like a good deal, given the added exclusivity.

Only 500 units of each model will be made, so that’s pretty cool, but I do have to mention that there’s another facelift for the Persona right around the corner. Do bear that in mind before making a decision.

Anyway, what do you think of the new Proton Persona and Exora Black Editions? Let me know in the comments section. As usual, thanks for watching, stay safe and remember, don’t go out unless you really, really have to. Cheers.

