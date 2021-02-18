Together with the Saga and Iriz R3 Limited Edition models, Proton has also launched the Persona and Exora Black Edition. Now these two are slightly less exciting, no yellow bits, no new body kit or different wheels, but they’re also quite unique, so let’s take a closer look.
Black has traditionally been reserved for Proton’s government fleet cars, but now with the Black Editions, you can now get the Persona and Exora in Quartz Black. Going along with the theme, all the usual chrome bits like the grilles are now finished in black, and both models also get new dark gold highlights all around.
Black and gold have always gone well together, and I honestly think these two models look pretty good. Not fresh, obviously, but handsome. The wheels get a two-tone gold look of their own, and even the Persona and Exora badges are finished in the same colour.
This particular shade of dark gold is also quite fetching, and the matte finish gives both cars a rather classy look overall. It’s not bright gold, gold, you know? But hey, that’s just my opinion, feel free to comment that it’s ugly or lazy or whatever if you think that way. Me, I think they’re alright.
The theme is continued inside as well, with a lot of dashboard trim pieces now painted gold. Again, they’re quite subtle, not too in your face, and again do let me know what you think of it.
The all black effect is more significant in the Persona, as the Black Edition now gets a full black dashboard instead of the usual two-tone light grey look. The headliner has been changed to black too, giving off a more sporty ambience. I’ve never really liked the regular Persona’s light grey interior, so I think this is a good change. If you’re looking to buy a Persona, this is the one to get.
As for the Exora, the Black Edition also adds on a rear overhead monitor. Now the Exora has had this long before, of course, but the accessory was dropped in the 2019 Exora RC update, so it’s good to have it back.
But having said that, you do have to pay for it, as the Exora Black Edition is priced at RM67,800, a full RM3,000 more than the Premium variant. The Persona Black Edition doesn’t get any big-ticket upgrades, so it goes for RM54,700, just RM1,000 more than the Premium. I’m not too sure about the ageing Exora, I mean it’s 12-years-old now, but the Persona looks like a good deal, given the added exclusivity.
Only 500 units of each model will be made, so that’s pretty cool, but I do have to mention that there’s another facelift for the Persona right around the corner. Do bear that in mind before making a decision.
Anyway, what do you think of the new Proton Persona and Exora Black Editions? Let me know in the comments section. As usual, thanks for watching, stay safe and remember, don’t go out unless you really, really have to. Cheers.
GALLERY: 2021 Proton Persona Black Edition
GALLERY: 2021 Proton Persona Black Edition official photos
GALLERY: 2021 Proton Exora Black Edition
GALLERY: 2021 Proton Exora Black Edition
Comments
if the Honda City priced RM55k sama dgn Proton Persona, i’d still buy Proton Persona the better handling car … Foolish those pipu bought Honda City RM85K.
Exora Black Edition…tambahlah factory fitted roof rail … ataupun roof rack mount point….baru lah berbeza sikit….kedekutlah proton ni…dah 12 tahun pun…sampai sekarang takde factory fitted roof rail…haishhh
Betui bro…Exora dah 12 tahun pun…Aq minat lg Proton Inspira R3 edition takpon Proton Perdana 2.4vtec R3 Black Edition… Proton Ertiga Quartz Black pergghhhh. Takde la sampai 12 tahun
Nothing beautiful lah..the whole vehicle looks like charcoal…with yellow ribbon.
So hideous,come on P1..there are better color schemes to enchant the hardcore fanboys.
Just a letdown.
Actually, my favourite spray/painter workshop can do the similar (or more) gold treatment for cheaper price. Send the car in today, tomorrow can get back the car.
Anyway, the “gold” treatment isnt all new. Even budak budak now with rattle can spray can spray-spray their beskal or kapchai.
Come on Proton, be serious and please put in more effort when making “SE” model. While at it, please up sikit the real performance of the vihicle, not just cosmetic.
During this covid pkp, bad economy. Uncertain job, low income or paycut.. buy this p1 cars is the best and most wise decision any locals should make … enough of the Ford mustangs and Vellfire sekens.
New car with OLD logo?
now people can drive their persona black edition to car show to flex on people about how rare their car are and they can blind road user with the golden accent. 1k well spend.