3 February 2021

Proton has announced its sales performance for January 2021. The national automaker managed to sell 5,964 units last month, which represents a 55.1% drop (or 7,342 units) from the 13,306 units it managed to shift in December. It is also a 29.9% decrease from that achieved in the same month last year.

The automaker, which finished the month ranked second, said that the Saga continue to lead sales for the brand, with 2,583 units delivered in January. Deliveries of the X50 amounted to 1,082 units, while 892 units of the X70 were registered last month. Elsewhere, 970 units of the Persona were sold in January, while sales of the Iriz and Exora for the month contributed 283 units and 153 units respectively to the total.

The automaker estimated its market share to be at 18.5%, which is about one percent less compared to the same period last year. It added that the overall figures were a reflection of supply not being able to meet demand rather than a reduction in bookings, as the delivery rate for January was nearly halved due to the implementation of the second movement control order (MCO).

“January was a difficult month for Malaysia’s automotive industry. Hopes were high that the momentum built at the end of 2020 would be carried forward, especially after the announcement of Penjana incentives remaining in place until the end of June this year. Unfortunately, the second MCO announcement put a damper on those hopes,” said Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah.

“Still, Proton as well as the rest of the industry is in full support of all measures the government has in place to control the rate of infection. The safety of all Malaysians needs to remain as the main priority, and companies need to pivot in order to achieve their goals in a changed market environment,” he added.