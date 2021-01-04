In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 4 January 2021 10:01 am / 16 comments

Despite the crippling effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Proton closed 2020 on a high, selling a total of 109,716 vehicles throughout the year. That is approximately an 8.8% growth over the 100,821 units sold in 2019, thus putting its market share at 21.1% (estimated) – a 4.4% increase.

In December alone, it shifted 13,306 units, a healthy increase of 1,895 units from the 11,411 cars it sold in November 2020. The best-selling Proton model in 2020 is the Saga with 46,527 units sold, followed by the Persona with 23,917 units sold. The Persona is also the best-selling B-segment sedan in 2020.

The X70 SUV also did well – Proton sold 21,944 units of its flagship SUV, making it the highest volume C-segment SUV for the year. In contrast, it sold 3,787 units of the X50, which is just a couple hundred shy of its 4,000-unit target. Proton also sold 7,636 units of the Iriz, and 5,849 units of the Exora.

Exports volume also shot up by 49.8%, thanks to its presence in Kenya, Pakistan, Egypt, Bangladesh, and Brunei. CKD models of the X70 and Saga will be introduced in Pakistan later this year – both cars will be built at a new factory in Karachi that’s owned and operated by Al-Haj Automotive.

Proton CEO Dr Li Chunrong said: “We are grateful to have achieved this level of performance against the backdrop of 2020. To describe it as challenging would be an understatement but we persevered. Our results were backed by many factors, trust from our customers, support from the government, commitment from vendors, resilience of our dealers and also the diligence of our staff.”

Speaking of dealers, Proton increased its sales network by adding 20 new 3S/4S outlets in the country. The national automaker also transferred ownership of 49 of its sales branches, allowing it to focus more on product development, product quality, aftersales service and export activities.

“2020 was a real test of Proton’s mettle as we had only just begun our new trajectory. The nature of this pandemic for an organisation like ours, which depends on global supply chains, put great strain on the business,” Li Chunrong said.

“However, a combination of good strategy and hard work has left us not only with an increase in sales against a decreasing market, but a renewed belief in our product strategy, quality and commitment to our customers. At the same time, we also saw to it that we did our part for the country, which all of us at Proton are especially proud of. We will continue to put the pedal to the metal in 2021 and strive to improve all aspects of the business,” he added.