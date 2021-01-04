Despite the crippling effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Proton closed 2020 on a high, selling a total of 109,716 vehicles throughout the year. That is approximately an 8.8% growth over the 100,821 units sold in 2019, thus putting its market share at 21.1% (estimated) – a 4.4% increase.
In December alone, it shifted 13,306 units, a healthy increase of 1,895 units from the 11,411 cars it sold in November 2020. The best-selling Proton model in 2020 is the Saga with 46,527 units sold, followed by the Persona with 23,917 units sold. The Persona is also the best-selling B-segment sedan in 2020.
The X70 SUV also did well – Proton sold 21,944 units of its flagship SUV, making it the highest volume C-segment SUV for the year. In contrast, it sold 3,787 units of the X50, which is just a couple hundred shy of its 4,000-unit target. Proton also sold 7,636 units of the Iriz, and 5,849 units of the Exora.
Exports volume also shot up by 49.8%, thanks to its presence in Kenya, Pakistan, Egypt, Bangladesh, and Brunei. CKD models of the X70 and Saga will be introduced in Pakistan later this year – both cars will be built at a new factory in Karachi that’s owned and operated by Al-Haj Automotive.
Proton CEO Dr Li Chunrong said: “We are grateful to have achieved this level of performance against the backdrop of 2020. To describe it as challenging would be an understatement but we persevered. Our results were backed by many factors, trust from our customers, support from the government, commitment from vendors, resilience of our dealers and also the diligence of our staff.”
Speaking of dealers, Proton increased its sales network by adding 20 new 3S/4S outlets in the country. The national automaker also transferred ownership of 49 of its sales branches, allowing it to focus more on product development, product quality, aftersales service and export activities.
“2020 was a real test of Proton’s mettle as we had only just begun our new trajectory. The nature of this pandemic for an organisation like ours, which depends on global supply chains, put great strain on the business,” Li Chunrong said.
“However, a combination of good strategy and hard work has left us not only with an increase in sales against a decreasing market, but a renewed belief in our product strategy, quality and commitment to our customers. At the same time, we also saw to it that we did our part for the country, which all of us at Proton are especially proud of. We will continue to put the pedal to the metal in 2021 and strive to improve all aspects of the business,” he added.
Comments
This is an increase of 8.8% compared to 2019, and Proton is also the only automaker to achieve growth in 2020, well done!
Yes it means Proton can compete openly so let’s remove the car taxes okay !!
Speed up X50 production. Give more OT this year sure can gain another 30% growth
meanwhile, PeroDua sold almost double the number of cars during the same period of time.
enough la, so many dead woods at Proton
Proton sold 109,716 x RM77,800 (average car price) = RM8,535,904,800.
Perodua sold 220,154 x RM48,000 (average car price) = RM10,567,392,000.
Perodua is not the only one who performed well, Proton also performed well.
Using your whack logic, any and all car company/brand that has lower sales than P2, have deadwoods in them….
P2 sales
2019 – 240,341 units (1st half target 231,000, 2nd half revised target 235,000)
2020 – 220,154 units (1st half target 240,000, 2nd half revised target 210,000)
2020-2019 = -20,187
That’s 8.399% YOY decrease.
Including exported unit.
And some fake sales number.
Someone had prophesized Proton would be selling merely 30,000 cars in 2020 and will close down soon. Lucky nobody listened to him or else lose money down the drain.
Despite global downturn due to pandemic
Despite country in MCO few months
Despite Covid affecting plant operations
Despite suppliers difficulty to meet target
Despite late intro of X50
Despite new competitors incoming
Despite ageing & shortening lineup
Despite Sam Loo spawns haranguing about RV & reliability of local competitor cars
Still P1 sold better in 2020 than in 2019. If w/o Covid, sure sales wud hit the sky.
Tahniah P1!
P1, Geely, Mesidis, Volvo, Lotus, Polestar > all
Wow what a bad sales for iriz n exora. Buruk alza sell better LOL!
Persona also less than 30k a year? Omaiii!
Meanwhile x50 30k booking? Only sold less than 4k? LOL! 30k booking is BS, is estimate for 2 year sales number onry. LOL!
Many regret buy x70 coming soon.
Bravo for saga!
Many regret buying CR-V 1.5L
X70 1.8L ok jer
Again, looking at p1 and p2 superb sales figure…..it proved that Malaysia economy is healthy as bull, while Malaysians have strong spending power, despite COVID. Just look at the number of ppl going and spending their holidays like no tomorrow. Langkawi, Malaka and Penang are filled to the brim by tourists with lots of money in their pockets. Withdrawal at ATM until kering during weekends….
Bank loan moratorium not needed at all.
Beratur kat luar pejabat KWSP lagi panjang. Ramai terdesak buat pengeluaran simpanan KWSP…. hutang keliling pinggang, kereta kena tarik, sewa rumah tak mampu bayar, hutang kad kredit berpuluh2 ribu konfem bankrap oo… 3 daripada 4 rakyat Malaysia tidak mempunyai simpanan sekurang-kurangnya RM1,000 di akaun bank mereka. Habislaa
Congratulations to Perodua and Proton
Both tapau over 65% market share
Honda sales dropped alot,
Not on demand already, still using vtec dinasuar, old chasis, no AEB
Not many country can produce their own car brand like Proton and Perodua. Yes, quality is not so great la vs Mercedes (money pit machine). I personally between two i prefer Perodua just because it have Toyota like quality(collaboration) but Proton is still OK. All 4 of my siblings owns a proton produced car . Only fools will insults national car brand (in Asia what country you tell me that have it own renowned national brand car? Not many right? And Malaysia is one of it)
# I’m proud to be Malaysian