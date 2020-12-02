In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 2 December 2020 7:09 pm / 0 comments

Proton has announced its sales performance for the month of November 2020, where it managed to sell 11,411 units – this includes domestic sales and exports. The total represents a slight increase of 19 units (or 0.167%) from the 11,392 units it managed in October, as well as an 18% improvement over the same month in 2019, when 9,643 units were sold.

With November’s results locked in, the national carmaker says that total sales for 2020 now stands at 96,410 units, which is 7.7% more than the 89,476 units recorded in the same period last year. The company’s estimated market share currently stands at 20.1%, which is slightly lower than the 21.3% it had at the end of October.

In terms of individual model performance, 4,279 units of the Saga were sold in November, while sales of the Iriz and Persona stood at 637 and 1,942 units respectively. The Exora, X70 and X50 lead their respective market segments, with the MPV registering 629 units sold.

Meanwhile the X70 notched up 2,157 units, and the newer X50 saw 1,756 units registered, with the latter being substantially higher after being on sale for the entire month of November. The compact SUV was launched on October 27, with the company managing to deliver 447 units in the few remaining days of that month.

“Malaysian car sales are continuing to outperform market projections from earlier in the year as we estimate total industry volume (TIV) to be more than 56,000 units for a third consecutive month. A lot of this can be accounted for by traditional end-of-year deals offered by car brands, but this year we can include PENJANA incentives and the launch of popular new models such as the Proton X50 as volume growth drivers,” said Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar.

“For Proton specifically, we are continuing to focus on product quality and customer service to deliver a premium product and brand experience. Admittedly, deliveries of the Proton X50 have not ramped up to maximum capacity, but we are being deliberate in our approach to ensure our customers get the best product that meets their expectations, Still, we target to increase our volume each month to shorten waiting times so we urge everyone to please remain patient,” he added.

The company also touched upon its export sales, which it says saw an improvement over last year’s total number of units exported, despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Export sales will continue to be one of Proton’s main pillars heading into 2021 and beyond. With our domestic market performance having stabilised and undergoing steady growth, renewed emphasis has to be placed on making Proton a regional and global automotive brand,” explained Abdullah.

As a national car company, we represent Malaysia on the global stage and when we grow our export volume, our own local vendor community stands to gain as well. We will have more announcements about overseas market activities in the months and years to come,” he continued.