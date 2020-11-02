In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 2 November 2020 7:35 pm / 0 comments

Proton has announced its sales performance for the month of October 2020, reporting that it sold 11,392 units last month domestically and also via export. The total represents a dip of 4.54% from the 11,935 units it managed in September, but a 20% improvement over the same month in 2019, when 9,503 units were sold.

The national automaker said that total sales for the year now stands at 84,999 units, which is 6.2% better than last year’s 79,833 units sold up to October. The company estimates its market share currently stands at 21.3%, which is slightly lower than the confirmed 21.5% it had at the end of Q3 2020.

In terms of individual model performance, Proton says that three of its models – the Persona, Exora and X70 – continue to lead in their respective market segments. Persona sales totalled 2,360 units last month, while 580 units of the Exora were sold in October. Elsewhere, 2,216 units of the X70 were shifted last month, which the company says maintains the model’s lead in the C-segment SUV category.

“We estimate the total industry volume (TIV) in October to be the second highest for the year with over 57,000 units sold, proof that the car industry is rebounding strongly. At Proton, we are thankful for the steady growth in sales, as we have yet again beaten our monthly numbers from the previous year, but we believe we could have performed better,” said Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah.

“Looking at the numbers, we noticed a significant drop in East Malaysia sales while the central region was static compared to September. Part of this was due to the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) to limit the movement of people, thus affecting retailers, but there was also a sense of customers holding back before the launch of our newest model, the X50. Regardless, Proton is confident of ending the year well and using the results as a base to aim even higher in 2021,” he added.

Sales of the X50 has only just begun following its official launch on October 27, and so the new SUV will only begin contributing to things from this month, when it begins its first full month of sales. Nonetheless, the company said it had managed to already deliver 447 units. Bookings, meanwhile, have now reached 27,400 units for the SUV.