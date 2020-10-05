In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 5 October 2020 10:55 am / 3 comments

Another month, another month of positive sales results from Proton. The carmaker has announced that it sold 11,935 units in September, the second highest monthly total in 2020 so far. That is 4.9% higher than in August and 33.6% higher year-on-year versus the same month last year.

The nearly 12k units sold also made it the fourth consecutive month of positive y-o-y growth. Cumulative sales for the year is now at 73,607 units, which is 4.3% ahead of last year and equivalent to an estimated 21.6% market share. That places Proton second in the Malaysian automotive sales table behind perennial leaders Perodua.

Just like in August, Proton is claiming sales leadership in three segments. The X70 is still the overall SUV market leader and the model posted its second best sales month of the year with 2,849 units. The Persona sedan and Exora MPV are also sales leaders and with three months to go, Proton is expecting both to end the year in top spot.

“With total industry volume (TIV) exceeding 50,000 units for a third month in a row, Malaysia’s automotive market has achieved a measure of stability post movement control order (MCO). At Proton, we are relieved and confident as our results are showing consistency, as we have beat our monthly sales numbers from the previous year. This is a clear indicator of a return to a sustainable sales volume,” said Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar.

The carmaker has been in the news lately for the soon-to-be-launched Proton X50. The B-segment SUV has racked up over 20,000 bookings in the two weeks that order books have been opened, and this is despite no official mention of pricing, not even estimated figures. With the launch of the X50 expected to happen this month and deliveries following soon after, the new model will contribute to Tanjung Malim’s 2020 sales tally.

“Proton would like to thank all its customers for the tremendous interest shown in the Proton X50. We are pushing to ensure fulfilment over the last three months of 2020, while continuing to emphasise product quality,” Roslan added.

