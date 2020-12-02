In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 2 December 2020 7:09 pm / 0 comments

The Proton X50 SUV has sailed right to the top of the B-segment SUV market. According to the latest press release issued by the national automaker, it delivered 1,756 units of the X50 in November, while total deliveries since launch is 2,203 units.

At the launch, Proton said it aimed to produce 8,000 units of the X50 in November and December 2020, but it’s unclear if the target can be met. To address this, Proton Edar CEO, Roslan Abdullah said: “Admittedly, deliveries of the Proton X50 have not ramped up to maximum capacity, but we are being deliberate in our approach to ensure our customers get the best product that meets their expectations.”

“Still, we target to increase our volume each month to shorten waiting times, so we urge everyone to please remain patient,” he added. At the end of October, Proton said it had collected nearly 28,000 bookings for the X50, 20,000 of which were placed within the first two weeks since the order books opened.

To recap, the X50 is priced at RM79,200 for the base 1.5T Standard, RM84,800 for the Executive, RM93,200 for the Premium and RM103,300 for the 1.5 TGDi Flagship. East Malaysia prices are RM2,000 higher across the board. These prices are on-the-road without insurance, including maximum sales tax exemption valid until December 31.

If you’re interested in the X50, feel free to watch our spec-by-spec breakdown in the video above. Alternatively, you can also click here to access the full list of X50-related posts, or even compare the X50’s maintenance costs against the X70 and Honda CR-V over five years/100,000 km. Otherwise, just browse full specifications and equipment of the new Proton X50 on CarBase.my.

Meanwhile, other segment-topping models include the X70 (C-segment SUV) with 2,157 units sold in November, while the Exora (C-segment MPV) saw 629 new deliveries. For the month of November, it sold 11,411 units of vehicles, a figure which include both domestic and export markets. This is an 18% increase over the same period in 2019, when 9,643 units were sold.

GALLERY: Proton X50 1.5T Executive