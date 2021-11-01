In Cars, Geely, Proton, Spyshots / By Jonathan Lee / 1 November 2021 6:42 pm / 0 comments

The Geely Haoyue – or Okavango, as it’s known in international markets – has been widely tipped to be the basis of Proton’s next new model, and now we’ve got further proof. We spotted the seven-seater SUV on the North Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) headed towards Subang, wearing Proton trade plates (they were previously seen on a Geely Binyue, which became the X50).

Although the test mule is covered in copious amounts of camouflage, the basic silhouette, door-mounted wing mirrors, “floating” roof rails and trademark rising shoulder line are recognisably the Haoyue’s. One thing of note is that the taillights appear to be slightly different from the Geely, while the number plate has been moved up from the rear bumper to the tailgate.

This suggests that Proton is finally making significant design changes to its Geely-based models, although this may be a red herring and could simply be part of the disguise. This is not the first time the Haoyue has been spotted in Malaysia – a reader also sent us a spyshot of the car earlier this year. Given Proton’s naming convention, could the new model be called the X90? It seems very likely.

The Haoyue is the largest SUV in Geely’s lineup and is available in five- and seven-seat variants – the latter with individually-adjustable seats. The utilitarian torsion beam rear suspension even allows enough space with the pews folded flat for an inflatable double bed, available as an option in China.

Power comes from the same 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine you’ll find in the X70, here making 181 PS and 300 Nm of torque. It’s all sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, again lifted from the X70.

As for the Philippines, the Okavango was launched there last year with the same 1.5 litre turbo three-cylinder and 48-volt mild hybrid setup as the Azkarra (Boyue Pro), churning out 190 PS. Prices range from 1,208,000 pesos (RM102,000) to 1,328,000 pesos (RM112,100).

So, what do you think – is the new Proton X90 worthy of your consideration, given what the Geely Haoyue offers? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

