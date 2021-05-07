In Cars, Geely, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / By Danny Tan / 7 May 2021 1:05 pm / 7 comments

What do we have here? According to reader Hazim Qa, who froze the shot above from his dashcam video, it’s the Geely Haoyue. It may not be very obvious, but there are signs that the taped-up SUV captured is the VX11, named the Haoyue in China and Okavango in the Philippines.

Launched in its home market in June 2020, the Geely Haoyue is the brand’s largest SUV. Sitting above the Boyue (Proton X70), it measures 4,835 mm long (316 mm longer than the X70), 1,900 mm wide (+69 mm) and 1,785 mm tall (+91 mm), with a 2,815 mm wheelbase (+145 mm).

Available as a five- or seven-seater, the second and third row seats can be folded flat to offer up to 2,370 litres of space. Geely says the seats can also fold to form a double-bed. All three rows of seats are adjustable, and the last row has eight-way adjustable backrests. Comfort is always a priority in China, and even a seven-seat SUV has expectations to meet.

There, the Haoyue is powered by a 1.8L turbo-four with 181 PS and 300 Nm. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sends drive to either the front axle or all four wheels for AWD variants. However the Okavango, launched in the Philippines in November last year, gets a 1.5L turbo-triple with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The 190 hp/300 Nm engine is mated to a seven-speed DCT, and there’s no AWD option.

As Geely’s flagship SUV, the VX11 comes with the latest Level 2 autonomous driving system, comprising 24 sensors to facilitate up to 17 intelligent drive features. The army of sensors oversee functions such as adaptive cruise control with stop-go function, as well as lane centring function with cornering assist (like Volvo’s Pilot Assist) at up to 150 km/h. Parking assist with 360-degree views should be helpful for a big car.

So, why is the VX11 in Malaysia? Could it be Proton preparing its flagship SUV to sit above the X50 and X70? If so, we could be the first right-hand-drive market for the model, which might be called “Proton X90”, to follow the existing naming convention. Of course, there have been no word or hint from Proton so far regarding a new SUV, and this could well turn out to be “just a test” – we’ll see.

