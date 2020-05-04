In Cars, Geely, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 4 May 2020 3:08 pm / 0 comments

In case you haven’t heard, Geely’s latest product is a massive three-row SUV called the Haoyue, and it rivals the Hyundai Santa Fe, Mazda CX-8, and even the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Besides being sold in China, the Haoyue will be sold in markets such as Europe, but the rumour mill suggests that Geely’s flagship SUV (also its largest) will be sold in ASEAN countries as well. Such prospects invite great curiosity and anticipation, so Theophilus Chin quickly got to work and gave us an impression of what the SUV will look like as a Proton.

The renderings are pretty convincing, featuring Proton’s infinite weave grille, as well as the latest roundel on the grille and wheel caps. At the back, the tailgate gets the Proton script positioned below the chrome trim – on the Haoyue, the Geely script is pressed into the chrome piece itself.

Aside from the new red paint, everything else remains as per the actual SUV. For features, it gets LED headlights with L-shaped LED DRLs (matrix LEDs with swivelling function are optional), LED fog lamps, 18-inch alloys, LED tail lights, roof rails, and a huge panoramic glass roof.

Moving inside, the spacious SUV follows Honda’s “man maximum, machine minimum” philosophy, offering up to 2,370 litres of cargo space (seats folded down) for customers who opt for the five-seater version. The seven-seater model is pretty cavernous as well, with 2,050 litres of space when the second and third row seats are stowed. There’s also a tablet-sized touchscreen head unit, four-zone climate control, and second row air vents.

Now, the Haoyue isn’t Geely’s only seven-seater offering. Last year, it introduced the Jiaji MPV, which quickly became labelled as the next Proton MPV. It measures 4,706 mm long, 1,909 mm wide and 1,690 mm tall, making it over 100 mm longer and wider than the Proton Exora, while being just as tall.

Both the Haoyue and Jiaji share the same turbocharged engines. Base models are powered by a 1.5 litre three-cylinder petrol, delivering 174 hp and 255 Nm of torque, while the larger 1.8 litre four-potter churns 181 hp and 300 Nm of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic will be offered for most variants, although the Jiaji is available with a six-speed manual.

It’s also worth noting that the range-topping Jiaji variant is a plug-in hybrid, with power coming from an electrified 1.5 litre engine. Total system output is rated at 255 hp and 385 Nm, consuming just 1.6 litres of fuel per 100 km, has a 56 km all-electric range, and can be charged in 90 minutes through a DC fast charger.

In China, the Jiaji is priced from 99,800 yuan (RM61k) and goes up to 148,800 yuan (RM91k). By comparison, the Boyue (X70 here) carries a lower entry point of 88,800 yuan (RM55k), but the price gap is wider – the top Boyue model costs 159,800 yuan (RM98k).

Pricing for the Geely Haoyue has yet to be released, but China media reports that the SUV will cost no more than 150,000 yuan (RM92k). That puts it right within the Jiaji’s territory, although the Haoyue is expected to carry a slightly higher base price. Between the two seven-seater models, which would you pick? Let us know.