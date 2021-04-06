In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 6 April 2021 5:14 pm / 0 comments

Proton has added a wireless charger to its list of optional accessories for the X50, which is priced at RM450 including installation, and can be ordered with each new purchase or as a retrofit for existing X50 owners.

The wireless charger operates on the Qi standard and provides up to 10 watts of output. It draws power from the car’s 12-volt power socket and the charging pad is installed in the storage cubby just below the HVAC controls.

The new accessory is sold individually and is not part of the Urban and Utility accessory packages that were offered previously.

As this is an official Proton accessory, the wireless charger comes with a one-year warranty and is is available for all variants of the X50, from the base 1.5T Standard, right on to the range-topping 1.5 TGDi Flagship. If you’re interested, you can place your order at any Proton dealer.