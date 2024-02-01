Proton S70 deliveries delayed to ensure high quality, 2023 reg would affect RV ‘just because of a few days’

Have you seen the Proton S70 on the road? Neither have we, despite it being over a month now since the sedan’s grand launch on November 28 last year. Indeed, Proton’s 2023 sales performance announcement revealed that only 109 units of the S70 were registered in 2023, presumably as test drive units for dealerships, as the company admitted then that customer deliveries were yet to start.

We posed this question to Proton at the ongoing S70 media drive and deputy CEO Roslan Abudllah revealed two reasons in the delay of customer deliveries. One is to ensure quality, two is to have the cars registered in 2024 for resale value reasons. There are two aspects to the former – parts and process.

“Production is not slow, but what we’re maintaining is ensuring the quality, because this is a new model for us, and we have to ensure parts quality maturity, as well as our process – assembly maturity. The stock is being produced, but we’re checking thoroughly to ensure that we don’t face the similar problems as when we were so eager to deliver the car to the market,” Roslan said.

“We had a good lesson learned in the past and we won’t make the same mistake, but we’re increasing deliveries starting this month,” he added, without naming the previous model.

We launched it on November 28, and of course, some customers would like to have it in December, but at the end of the day if you deliver the car or register it in 2023, when it comes to 2024, even if it’s just one day, the market value will be affected. Then the issue of lower second hand value will come in next three years time, or four or five years, just because of the few days,” he explained, roping in RV as a point.

“We engaged with our dealers to communicate with our customers. But for this month, we’re gradually increasing deliveries. Production has been quite stable, but we’re throughly checking, ensuring (the quality) of the process and parts, because some of the unique parts are newly produced by our local vendors, so this is something we have to take extra caution in terms of checking,” the Proton Edar chief reiterated.

The Proton S70 comes in four variants, and they are the Executive, Premium, Flagship and Flagship X. The entry-level Exec kicks off the range at RM73,800, while the Premium sells for RM79,800. For many, the Flagship is where the S70 range truly starts, and it’s yours for RM89,800. If you want a sunroof, dashcam and the exclusive Quartz Black paintjob, the Flagship X is priced at RM94,800.

All S70 variants are powered by a 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbo engine with 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 4,000 rpm. This is the engine found in the non-Flagship X50, and the seven-speed wet dual-clutch automatic is also the same transmission that moves the SUV.

More on the Proton S70 in our launch report and spec-by-spec video comparison.

GALLERY: Proton S70 1.5T Flagship X

GALLERY: Proton S70 1.5T Premium

GALLERY: Proton S70 1.5T Executive

Learn more:

Comments

  newme on Feb 01, 2024 at 5:26 pm

    "Ensure high quality" is just another way to say got quality issue and need more time to identify root cause, worst if cars already left production line. Just come clean.

  Sohai on Feb 01, 2024 at 5:38 pm

    Please fire this guy if Proton is keen to move forward.
    Not the first time he said something without any sense.
    Either that or stop him from talking to media.

    Bossku no jail on Feb 01, 2024 at 5:50 pm

      Cannot fire him because it is Malaysia's garmen policy to have a certain percentage of workers from a particular race! Duhhh…

    really? on Feb 01, 2024 at 6:18 pm

      why not fire the ceo since he has the (damaging) final say? oh cannot because the supplier from his race will sabotage kaw2 like what had happened historically. or they will surely play victim when people found out their dirty tricks. duhh

  premium buyer on Feb 01, 2024 at 5:51 pm

    Lots of water dripping out from the exhausts, was that any issues?

  Bossku on Feb 01, 2024 at 5:52 pm

    This is why sane people would not pay over 70k for a Potong…unless you guys want to believe the BS that is being spun here!

  Salesmen progee on Feb 01, 2024 at 5:55 pm

    Betul tu jgn sampai dah deliver kat customer dorang berlagak sakan tiber kete terbakar tengah jalan. Malu dorang nnt

