Proton S70 – 109 units registered in Dec 2023; over 5k bookings to date, but customer deliveries yet to start

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / January 3 2024 4:05 pm

Officially unveiled on November 28, the Proton S70 was the final big launch of 2023. Positioned as a ‘C-segment sedan at City/Vios prices’, the new model created lots of chatter and interest. However, customer deliveries have yet to begin, and so far, only 109 units have been registered.

This was revealed in Proton’s 2023 sales announcement, and the 109 units are presumably test drive units for dealerships. However, the company says that customer deliveries will begin this year and the S70 will contribute meaningfully to P1’s sales figures in 2014. Bookings have breached the 5,000 units mark.

“As for the Proton S70, customer deliveries will begin in 2024 and to date, more than 5,000 bookings have been received so expect the model to contribute to sales numbers considerably this year,” the company said in the release. “Looking ahead to 2024, we are confident that we will sustain this momentum, supported by the introduction of our new model, the S70,” said Proton CEO Li Chunrong.

On December 7, Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah said that early bird customers can expect to receive their new cars ‘from next week’. He also said then that the waiting period is one month and that the number of deliveries aren’t expected to very high initially, as customers are requesting to have their cars registered in 2024.

The Proton S70 comes in four variants, and they are the Executive, Premium, Flagship and Flagship X. The entry-level Exec kicks off the range at RM73,800, while the Premium sells for RM79,800. For many, the Flagship is where the S70 range truly starts, and it’s yours for RM89,800. If you want a sunroof, dashcam and the exclusive Quartz Black paint, the Flagship X is priced at RM94,800.

All variants are powered by a 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbo engine with 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 4,000 rpm. This is the engine found in the non-Flagship X50, and the seven-speed wet dual-clutch automatic is also the same transmission. More in our launch report and spec-by-spec video comparison.

GALLERY: Proton S70 1.5T Flagship X

GALLERY: Proton S70 1.5T Premium

GALLERY: Proton S70 1.5T Executive

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.