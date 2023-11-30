Proton S70 variants – spec-by-spec video comparison of Executive, Premium, Flagship, X; RM74k to RM95k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Danny Tan / November 30 2023 12:17 pm

The battle between specs and price is eternal. Just when you thought that variant A is good enough, you sit in variant B, see the upgrades and your head is turned. “I can get all these for only RMxk more, hmmm…” It can’t be just me – come on, own up!

That was what happened as I played imaginary car buyer at the Proton S70 launch. We’ve already seen and tested the Flagship, so I dashed straight to the base Executive variant to check out if it’s acceptable. It is – the grey fabric seats (all other variants get leatherette) has a melange-like look that’s nice, and the overall vibe of the base model – especially inside – doesn’t feel too cheap as they didn’t “de-trim” it like in Perodua’s entry variants.

Not bad at all for RM73,800. And then I went to the Premium. For just RM6k more (RM79,800) you get so many things that aren’t luxuries, but essentials in 2023 – things like LED headlamps, reverse camera, front parking sensors and leather steering wheel (the latter two aren’t essentials, I know, but this is supposed to be a C-segment sedan) were all available on the Perodua Axia I just drove.

And the S70’s most fancy exterior element, the full-width rear LED signatures, start from the Premium. So, the Premium is where it starts then.

And then you see the RM89,800 Flagship with its 17-inch rims (this should be the minimum for the S70’s tall body), digital instrument panel and large central touchscreen (the screens bring an advanced, premium car feel), and in no time, you’ll be shelling out top ringgit for the Flagship X. Before you laugh, the RM94,800 X is actually decent value for early birds – you’re topping up just RM5k more for a sunroof, dashcam and a good-looking bodykit.

See what I mean? To help you with the process, Hafriz Shah takes you on a walk-around video tour of all the S70 variants. Mechanically, they’re all the same – 1.5L turbo MPI engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic – so the difference between the RM74k car and the RM95k car boils down to kit.

The RM74k S70 Executive gets fabric seats and an analogue meter panel

Personally, I feel that the Exec’s price is tempting, and the interior feel is good, but you can’t be driving a ‘C-segment sedan’ with halogen lights and no reverse camera in 2023? The Premium is OK, but AEB and the full ADAS suite is reserved for the Flagship. We have to point out that autonomous emergency braking is available on the Axia – Malaysia’s cheapest model – and chief price-point rival Honda City has Sensing across the board.

As always, buy what you can afford. But it’s not an easy process, I understand. We’ve compiled the equipment list below so go through it after you join our video tour above. Also check out our launch report with full details and first impressions here. So, which S70 variant it is for you?

2024 Proton S70 Executive – RM73,800

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre DOHC MPI turbocharged three-cylinder engine

150 PS at 5,500 rpm, 226 Nm at 1,750 to 4,000 rpm

7-speed wet dual-clutch automatic transmission with manual mode

Electric power steering (EPS)

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

MacPherson strut suspension (front), torsion beam (rear)

Ventilated disc brakes (front), solid discs (rear)

50-litre fuel tank

Exterior

Halogen projector headlamps

LED daytime running lights

16-inch two-tone alloy wheels with 205/55 Giti GitiComfort F22 tyres

Power adjustable side mirrors, manual fold

Interior

Smart entry with push-start button

Remote engine start

Cruise control

Drive mode selection – Eco, Comfort, Sport

Urethane steering wheel

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment

Steering wheel audio controls

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth

Four speakers

5x USB ports – 3x front, 2x rear

Analogue meter panel

Manual air-conditioning with N95 cabin filter and rear vents

Fabric upholstery

Auto-down power windows – all

Safety

Six airbags (front, side, side curtain)

VSA, ABS, EBD, brake assist

Hill hold assist

Rear collision warning

Lane change assist

Rear cross traffic alert

Door opening warning

Reverse sensors, three-eye

2024 Proton S70 Premium – RM79,800

Adds on:

Exterior

Automatic LED headlamps

Rear LED light bar

Auto folding side mirrors

Silver trim on front and rear bumpers

Interior

Leatherette steering wheel

Leatherette seats

Automatic air con, single-zone

Rear centre armrest

Anti-trap power windows

Safety

Reverse camera

Front parking sensors, two-eye

2024 Proton S70 Flagship – RM89,800

Adds on:

Exterior

17-inch two-tone alloy wheels with 205/50 Goodyear Assurance tyres

Auto nearby trunk unlock

Interior

Steering mode selection – Comfort, Normal, Sport

Full LCD digital meter panel

Security window tint

Powered driver’s seat, six-way

12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 4G and WiFi

Voice command, navigation, music streaming, weather forecast

Proton Link app with vehicle status, remote control

Wireless charger

Six speakers

Safety

Autonomous emergency braking

Forward collision warning

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go

Intelligent cruise control

Lane departure warning

Lane departure prevention

Lane centering control

Traffic sign information

Auto high beam

Tyre pressure monitoring system

360-degree camera with 3D display

2024 Proton S70 Flagship X – RM94,800

Adds on:

Exterior

Sunroof

Five-piece bodykit (if you’re among the first 3,000 buyers)

Safety

Front dashcam





