Proton S70 variants – spec-by-spec video comparison of Executive, Premium, Flagship, X; RM74k to RM95k

The battle between specs and price is eternal. Just when you thought that variant A is good enough, you sit in variant B, see the upgrades and your head is turned. “I can get all these for only RMxk more, hmmm…” It can’t be just me – come on, own up!
That was what happened as I played imaginary car buyer at the Proton S70 launch. We’ve already seen and tested the Flagship, so I dashed straight to the base Executive variant to check out if it’s acceptable. It is – the grey fabric seats (all other variants get leatherette) has a melange-like look that’s nice, and the overall vibe of the base model – especially inside – doesn’t feel too cheap as they didn’t “de-trim” it like in Perodua’s entry variants.
Not bad at all for RM73,800. And then I went to the Premium. For just RM6k more (RM79,800) you get so many things that aren’t luxuries, but essentials in 2023 – things like LED headlamps, reverse camera, front parking sensors and leather steering wheel (the latter two aren’t essentials, I know, but this is supposed to be a C-segment sedan) were all available on the Perodua Axia I just drove.
And the S70’s most fancy exterior element, the full-width rear LED signatures, start from the Premium. So, the Premium is where it starts then.
And then you see the RM89,800 Flagship with its 17-inch rims (this should be the minimum for the S70’s tall body), digital instrument panel and large central touchscreen (the screens bring an advanced, premium car feel), and in no time, you’ll be shelling out top ringgit for the Flagship X. Before you laugh, the RM94,800 X is actually decent value for early birds – you’re topping up just RM5k more for a sunroof, dashcam and a good-looking bodykit.
See what I mean? To help you with the process, Hafriz Shah takes you on a walk-around video tour of all the S70 variants. Mechanically, they’re all the same – 1.5L turbo MPI engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic – so the difference between the RM74k car and the RM95k car boils down to kit.
Personally, I feel that the Exec’s price is tempting, and the interior feel is good, but you can’t be driving a ‘C-segment sedan’ with halogen lights and no reverse camera in 2023? The Premium is OK, but AEB and the full ADAS suite is reserved for the Flagship. We have to point out that autonomous emergency braking is available on the Axia – Malaysia’s cheapest model – and chief price-point rival Honda City has Sensing across the board.
As always, buy what you can afford. But it’s not an easy process, I understand. We’ve compiled the equipment list below so go through it after you join our video tour above. Also check out our launch report with full details and first impressions here. So, which S70 variant it is for you?
2024 Proton S70 Executive – RM73,800
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.5 litre DOHC MPI turbocharged three-cylinder engine
- 150 PS at 5,500 rpm, 226 Nm at 1,750 to 4,000 rpm
- 7-speed wet dual-clutch automatic transmission with manual mode
- Electric power steering (EPS)
- Electronic parking brake with auto hold
- MacPherson strut suspension (front), torsion beam (rear)
- Ventilated disc brakes (front), solid discs (rear)
- 50-litre fuel tank
Exterior
- Halogen projector headlamps
- LED daytime running lights
- 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels with 205/55 Giti GitiComfort F22 tyres
- Power adjustable side mirrors, manual fold
Interior
- Smart entry with push-start button
- Remote engine start
- Cruise control
- Drive mode selection – Eco, Comfort, Sport
- Urethane steering wheel
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment
- Steering wheel audio controls
- 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth
- Four speakers
- 5x USB ports – 3x front, 2x rear
- Analogue meter panel
- Manual air-conditioning with N95 cabin filter and rear vents
- Fabric upholstery
- Auto-down power windows – all
Safety
- Six airbags (front, side, side curtain)
- VSA, ABS, EBD, brake assist
- Hill hold assist
- Rear collision warning
- Lane change assist
- Rear cross traffic alert
- Door opening warning
- Reverse sensors, three-eye
2024 Proton S70 Premium – RM79,800
Adds on:
Exterior
- Automatic LED headlamps
- Rear LED light bar
- Auto folding side mirrors
- Silver trim on front and rear bumpers
Interior
- Leatherette steering wheel
- Leatherette seats
- Automatic air con, single-zone
- Rear centre armrest
- Anti-trap power windows
Safety
- Reverse camera
- Front parking sensors, two-eye
2024 Proton S70 Flagship – RM89,800
Adds on:
Exterior
- 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels with 205/50 Goodyear Assurance tyres
- Auto nearby trunk unlock
Interior
- Steering mode selection – Comfort, Normal, Sport
- Full LCD digital meter panel
- Security window tint
- Powered driver’s seat, six-way
- 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 4G and WiFi
- Voice command, navigation, music streaming, weather forecast
- Proton Link app with vehicle status, remote control
- Wireless charger
- Six speakers
Safety
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Forward collision warning
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go
- Intelligent cruise control
- Lane departure warning
- Lane departure prevention
- Lane centering control
- Traffic sign information
- Auto high beam
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- 360-degree camera with 3D display
2024 Proton S70 Flagship X – RM94,800
Adds on:
Exterior
- Sunroof
- Five-piece bodykit (if you’re among the first 3,000 buyers)
Safety
- Front dashcam
