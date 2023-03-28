In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 28 March 2023 6:11 pm / 0 comments

We’ve been calling it the Proton X90 for quite awhile now, but did you know that Proton has never officially referred to its upcoming large SUV as ‘X90’ before? Well, until today. The Proton X90 name is now official for the seven-seater SUV, matching its position as the flagship of Proton’s X range, sitting on top of the X50 and X70 SUVs. These are also the first official images of the X90.

Proton revealed the X90 name at a media preview session today, while confirming that the SUV will use a mild hybrid system (more on this later). Production of the “Premium Modern Family SUV” started two weeks ago in Tanjung Malim, and that announcement coincided with the first official teaser of the SUV, and the revelation that Proton will launch the X90 this year in conjunction with the its 40th anniversary.

The X90 is based on the Geely Haoyue, which is also known as the Geely Okavango in other markets such as the Philippines. Compared to the Geely, the Proton sports a differently grille, one with chrome pins expanding out from the Proton logo. There’s also a unique headlamp design with L-shaped DRLs sweeping up, and the fog lamp surrounds are finished in black instead of chrome.

Besides those cues and rear Proton badging, expect the X90’s design to mirror the Haoyue. Spyshots have also shown a dashboard that’s similar to the Geely’s, except for Proton’s tiger badge on the steering boss, of course.

It’s confirmed that the X90 will come with mild hybrid power. A 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbo engine is supplemented by a 48V electric motor synergy (EMS) system integrates six key components – belt-starter generator (BSG), DC-DC converter, lithium-Ion battery, battery management system, recuperation braking system and the hybrid module control system. The gearbox is a seven-speed wet dual-clutch unit driving the front wheels.

In case you’re wondering, yes, the 1.5 TGDI engine (without the BSG) is the same one used in the X50 and X70 MC. In those applications, the turbo triple produces 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque. Here, the BSG adds on 13 PS and 45 Nm for total output of 190 PS and 300 Nm. The TGDI is made in Proton’s Tanjung Malim engine assembly plant for the X70 MC, and the carmaker has said that the target output for this year is 60,000 engines, which will be used across several Proton models.

The Geely Haoyue is the brand’s largest SUV. At 4,835 mm long and 1,900 mm wide, it’s 316 mm longer and 69 mm wider than the X70. The seven-seater’s wheelbase is 2,815 mm, which is 145 mm longer than the X70’s. The X90 will compete with three-row SUVs such as the Mazda CX-8 and Hyundai Santa Fe, and its size is between those two – see the comparison table above.

The seven-seater’s layout is 2-3-2 and the third row has its own aircon vents. However, you can have a six-seat version of the X90 with two individual captain seats in the middle row, replacing the standard bench. This more luxurious layout – with a panoramic glass roof – is reserved for the Flagship variant, as shown here.

Proton did not release pricing or even the open for booking date, but it did say that there will be four variants of the X90 ranging from Standard to Flagship. We can expect the X90’s RRP to fall in the RM130k to RM150k range given that the X70 is priced from RM98,800 to RM128,800. Highlighted new features are Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Rear Collision Warning (RCW) and Traffic Sign Information (TSI). Also listed are a 10-inch digital instrument panel (full width) and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen for the top variant.

There will be a series of preview sessions across six cities starting April 8. More on the X90 here. Come back later for full details.

