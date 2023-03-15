The Proton X90 will be the next car to be launched by Proton. It is a large three-row 7-seater SUV in the D-segment that competes with cars like the Hyundai Santa Fe.
We have seen camouflaged prototypes of it running around Malaysian roads since mid-2021. It was originally scheduled to be launched in Q3 2022 but because of the Covid-19 Movement Control Order, the Proton X90 will be launched this year in 2023.
Proton has already started to produce the Proton X90 at its Tanjung Malim plant to build up stock levels ahead of the launch. A line-off ceremony was held at the plant on March 14 2023.
Which Geely model is the Proton X90 based on?
The Proton X90 is based on the Geely Haoyue, a D-segment SUV model also known by its international market the Geely Okavango.
The Geely Haoyue is offered in China with a 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox, but in the Philippines market where it is known as the Okavango, it uses a 1.5 litre three-cylinder engine with a 48V mild hybrid system.
What engine will the Proton X90 get in Malaysia?
The Proton X90 will be powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine with a 48V BSG hybrid system, as confirmed at a DRB-HICOM analyst briefing in March 2023.
Proton has put on display the 1.5 litre three-cylinder 48V hybrid system before back in November 2021. The hybrid system produces 190 PS at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,500-4,000 rpm.
In its non-hybrid tune installed in the Proton X50 and Proton X70 MC, the 1.5 litre engine produces 177 PS and 255 Nm. This version of the engine is locally assembled at Proton’s Tanjung Malim plant.
The increased power of the hybrid version is provided by the 48V BSG motor.
In case you’re wondering the X50/X70’s engine can power a larger car like the X90, curiously Geely Philippines website quotes their Geely Azkarra (X70) as having a 1,705 kg weight, while the Okavango (X90) is 1,610 kg, so it’s actually lighter despite being bigger.
How big is the Proton X90?
The Proton X90’s donor vehicle the Geely Haoyue is the Geely brand’s largest SUV. It measures 4,835 mm long (316 mm longer than the X70), 1,900 mm wide (+69 mm) and 1,785 mm tall (+91 mm), with a 2,815 mm wheelbase (+145 mm).
Here’s how its dimensions compare with a few other three row vehicles that it might be competing with.
We can see that the Proton X90 is somewhere in between the Hyundai Santa Fe (smaller) and the Mazda CX-8 (larger) in size.
We decided to include the Kia Carnival in absence of a Kia Sorento being sold at the moment. You might ask what is the logic of comparing a SUV with an MPV, but the fact is Proton themselves once decided to benchmark the Proton X90 against a previous generation Kia Carnival on the roads near Genting Highlands.
For someone whose looking for a three-row vehicle, there might be cross-shopping between SUV and MPV bodies in the same price range.
How big are the third row seats of the Proton X90?
We can’t say for sure if the Proton X90’s seats will be able to comfortably fit adults but from photos of the Geely version of the car, they sure look like they could.
Access to the third row is by tilting the second row seat back forward. You can see from the photos the third row even has its own aircond vent right below the window.
How big is the Proton X90’s boot with the third row in use?
From the two photos above you can see that the Proton X90 will most likely have a big boot area with the third row folded down, but if the third row is in use, the boot space is pretty small.
Apparently it can still fit a folded bicycle as shown in the promotional photo with all three rows in use.
Official spec sheets quote 257L with the third row up, and 1200L with the third row down.
How much will the Proton X90 be priced?
In the Philippines market, the Coolray (Proton X50) is priced from PHP 1,073,000 (RM85k). The Azkarra (Proton X70) is priced from PHP 1,788,000 (RM142k), more expensive than the X70 in Malaysia, but bear in mind that is for a version that includes a 48V hybrid system.
The Okavango (X90)’s Philippines starting price is surprisingly cheaper than the X70, at PHP 1,503,000 (RM120k) but this goes up to PHP 1,765,000 (140k) for the highest spec.
With the Proton X50 priced from RM86,300 to RM113,300 and the Proton X70 priced from RM98,800 to RM128,800, we think the Proton X90 will easily be priced in the RM130k-150k range.
Are you waiting for the Proton X90 to be launched? What do you think of the Proton X90? Share your thoughts in the comments and stay tuned for more updates on the Proton X90.
GALLERY: 2023 Proton X90 spyshots
GALLERY: Geely Haoyue
Comments
Bizarrely local car bloggers still shipping the misinfo that this rebadged Haoyue is a half step upgrade over X70. For starter it has a cheaper platform with torsion beam at rear! Either they are not up to their job or straight out shameless when comes to sponsored content.
this story mentions the geely x90 is lighter than the geely x70 and mentions the price difference also… i guess you are right. the weight difference says it all, how can it be lighter than x70, surely it is built cheaper. i guess this is why we come back to this website, to get real facts
X90 sama chassis dgn volvo Xc90. Win
Innova boleh dapao
Large MPV not laku
Innova is MPV and Proton X90 is SUV. Two can’t compare dude
And also if you said this large MPV cannot sell, then why many people so many buying Innova and while also still waiting to get Innova
Check new innova zenix
Dear YG, relax lah, the forthcoming Toyota Innova Zenix will eventually blur away the line between SUV and MPV classification with ground clearance about the same as Toyota Veloz….and hey….we still gotta wait for UMW Toyota’s cue(s) on its new 2023 lineup yea
x90 actually just like toyota innova zenix, mpv with suv outlook.
Spare parts pun sama harga Volvo mahal giler kan. Kah kah kah padan muka.
Proton’s 37 years of automotive experience now masuk longkang. Instead of creating their own cars, now Proton just tampal their own logo on Geely’s car. Soon, Proton will kill all their original cars and become a Geely reseller
Move on la wei. Proton is forever tampal since geely acquired. The comment is outdated. Boring to hear edi
All those times PRoton asked the government for bailout duit, in the end also, kena lingkup and other foreigners do the job now. Malu betul
To be better, two steps backward and one step ahead. Don’t be like Kodak.
Same like Perodua la then?
why would a 7 seater mpv need anything other than a torsion beam?
more than likely it’s sponsored content by Proton, but good to have some info on hand to compare.
Will have to wait and see if the launch can show that materials are still poorly used.
Alot of complaints from broken door handles and faulty HU from the current batch of x70 and x50s.
Like for real? I never heard that more like a rehash of olden proton comments
That X90 needs 1.8cc engine in Malaysia, if 1.5cc is surely not enough.
So funny, third worlders over here in Msia think that X90 is amazing, but Haoyue 1.8T is now old and replaced by new Haoyue L 2.0T in Cn…
Yup, most of us prefer 1.8cc 4 cylinder than 1.5cc 3 cylinder. if it come with 1.5cc 3 cylinder I won’t consider.
It will be 1.3L i3 hybrid 200ps+ 300nm+
1.0 3cyl. NA without this hybrid thing like in the Axia would be best
Please sell it below 100k
Sell it same price with Toyota Fortuner RM180K if really good same quality ya.
Or else let Toyota Fortuner price below RM100K fair open competition.
the kotak kotak kinda look reminds me of chevrolet orlando abit… but with higher ground clearance
history repeats itself if 1.5l 3cyl for x90, Exora with 1.6NA severely underpowered
300 nm is like it has a 3.0 engine leh
You don’t seem to know anything about automotive. Welcome to PT new reader!
Exora CPS 1.6L NA enough powered..
X90 with 1.5L tgdi hybrid 200hp+ 300nm+ surely enough powered
Hope it has awd option like x70
bigger but lighter mean not stable during high speed and cornerning (not necesary fast).
D segment SUV like Santa Fe mean record highest price for Proton.
Lighter but still heavy… Over 1610kg+.. cam be 1900kg with hybrid
Hope car has quality and value for money. If not no need to buy. Don’t expect it to fetch any resale value. If buy new expensively and quality sucks, maintenance isn’t affordable, then has no resale value what is the LOGIC of buying? Besides Proton should start rolling out locally built models. It’s been quite a few years and don’t see Geely having any ability to develop anything locally. If Geely merely buys foreign tech and piece them together, might as well buy straight from the likes of Toyota or Honda or Merz which have their own tech base.
I know this is just a rebatch MPV.. Nothing much u can do rite? The looks is just ok..
But next time proton, if u wanna make yur own ‘Large MPV’, make sure using Alphard/Vellfire template..
Coz most Malaysian love this kinda looks..
And surely can easily sell lah..
Ya Vellfire is very suitable for carrying coffin.
anyone just dislike large cars or suv like this ? our roads are so narrow, look at KL…
we wouldnt have to deal with such cars around if people used birth control!
Why not fixed 8 passengers for the X90 ?
Why not 50 seats? Can use as bas sekolah too!
malu apa boss ku, badge buatan Malaysia bkn impot
Wow teknologi Volvo kete ni, pasti badge yang berkualiti tarap Sweden
Kereta manyak cantik sparepart pun sinang dapat ada jual shopee
The best price of X90 starting RM115k-RM135k if more than that X90 will be Okaybyegone. No want will pay that much after so many issue of parts unable to get
Such big size car potential buyer are less. Faster clear stock iriz persona saga. Bring in geely b segment proper timing chain engine dct gearbox please.
can compare with toyota fortuner?
I think this will be a ‘premium’ 7 seater SUV from Proton, and not a substitute for Exora…. With X50, X70, X90 and maybe S50, Proton is different now…. Hopefully Proton can make a better Saga, Iriz and Persona after this…. Their MPV? Alza’s competitor? I don’t know what their plans for that…. But really, I missed the old Proton that have Exora, Preve and Suprima….
big garbage car just like others brand, only Toyota qualify to be true local quality car and very good RV.
Don’t hold your breath.
Chinese products. Nothing worth bragging about .
Happy to know that Proton Helps OKUs Own Cars! Thankyou Proton!
I am using Exotra quite satisfy. Think to buy X90. can I get some further information. Tq
The new Axia is missing in the comparison table. I am a manager in a multinational company and I ordered one.