In Buyer's Guide, Malaysian Makes, Proton / By Paul Tan / 15 March 2023 7:31 pm / 53 comments

The Proton X90 will be the next car to be launched by Proton. It is a large three-row 7-seater SUV in the D-segment that competes with cars like the Hyundai Santa Fe.

We have seen camouflaged prototypes of it running around Malaysian roads since mid-2021. It was originally scheduled to be launched in Q3 2022 but because of the Covid-19 Movement Control Order, the Proton X90 will be launched this year in 2023.

Proton has already started to produce the Proton X90 at its Tanjung Malim plant to build up stock levels ahead of the launch. A line-off ceremony was held at the plant on March 14 2023.

Which Geely model is the Proton X90 based on?

The Proton X90 is based on the Geely Haoyue, a D-segment SUV model also known by its international market the Geely Okavango.

The Geely Haoyue is offered in China with a 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox, but in the Philippines market where it is known as the Okavango, it uses a 1.5 litre three-cylinder engine with a 48V mild hybrid system.

What engine will the Proton X90 get in Malaysia?

The Proton X90 will be powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine with a 48V BSG hybrid system, as confirmed at a DRB-HICOM analyst briefing in March 2023.

Proton has put on display the 1.5 litre three-cylinder 48V hybrid system before back in November 2021. The hybrid system produces 190 PS at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,500-4,000 rpm.

In its non-hybrid tune installed in the Proton X50 and Proton X70 MC, the 1.5 litre engine produces 177 PS and 255 Nm. This version of the engine is locally assembled at Proton’s Tanjung Malim plant.

The increased power of the hybrid version is provided by the 48V BSG motor.

In case you’re wondering the X50/X70’s engine can power a larger car like the X90, curiously Geely Philippines website quotes their Geely Azkarra (X70) as having a 1,705 kg weight, while the Okavango (X90) is 1,610 kg, so it’s actually lighter despite being bigger.

How big is the Proton X90?

The Proton X90’s donor vehicle the Geely Haoyue is the Geely brand’s largest SUV. It measures 4,835 mm long (316 mm longer than the X70), 1,900 mm wide (+69 mm) and 1,785 mm tall (+91 mm), with a 2,815 mm wheelbase (+145 mm).

Here’s how its dimensions compare with a few other three row vehicles that it might be competing with.

We can see that the Proton X90 is somewhere in between the Hyundai Santa Fe (smaller) and the Mazda CX-8 (larger) in size.

We decided to include the Kia Carnival in absence of a Kia Sorento being sold at the moment. You might ask what is the logic of comparing a SUV with an MPV, but the fact is Proton themselves once decided to benchmark the Proton X90 against a previous generation Kia Carnival on the roads near Genting Highlands.

For someone whose looking for a three-row vehicle, there might be cross-shopping between SUV and MPV bodies in the same price range.

How big are the third row seats of the Proton X90?

We can’t say for sure if the Proton X90’s seats will be able to comfortably fit adults but from photos of the Geely version of the car, they sure look like they could.

Access to the third row is by tilting the second row seat back forward. You can see from the photos the third row even has its own aircond vent right below the window.

How big is the Proton X90’s boot with the third row in use?

From the two photos above you can see that the Proton X90 will most likely have a big boot area with the third row folded down, but if the third row is in use, the boot space is pretty small.

Apparently it can still fit a folded bicycle as shown in the promotional photo with all three rows in use.

Official spec sheets quote 257L with the third row up, and 1200L with the third row down.

How much will the Proton X90 be priced?

In the Philippines market, the Coolray (Proton X50) is priced from PHP 1,073,000 (RM85k). The Azkarra (Proton X70) is priced from PHP 1,788,000 (RM142k), more expensive than the X70 in Malaysia, but bear in mind that is for a version that includes a 48V hybrid system.

The Okavango (X90)’s Philippines starting price is surprisingly cheaper than the X70, at PHP 1,503,000 (RM120k) but this goes up to PHP 1,765,000 (140k) for the highest spec.

With the Proton X50 priced from RM86,300 to RM113,300 and the Proton X70 priced from RM98,800 to RM128,800, we think the Proton X90 will easily be priced in the RM130k-150k range.

Are you waiting for the Proton X90 to be launched? What do you think of the Proton X90? Share your thoughts in the comments and stay tuned for more updates on the Proton X90.

GALLERY: 2023 Proton X90 spyshots

GALLERY: Geely Haoyue