In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 14 March 2023 3:05 pm / 32 comments

Proton today announced the start of production of its upcoming three-row SUV, which is popularly referred to as the X90. Set to be launched later this year in conjunction with the carmaker’s 40th anniversary, the X90 is based on the Geely Haoyue, which is also known as the Geely Okavango in other markets such as the Philippines.

Presenting this bit of news was Proton chairman Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar, who gave a speech at a line-off ceremony held at the carmaker’s Tanjung Malim plant. Also present at today’s event was Perak MB Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad as well as state VIPs and other Proton executives.

The vehicle was shown to attendees during the ceremony, but no photography was allowed, with the frontal teaser image you see here being the first official glimpse of the car. Given that viewing of it was only from a distance, we can’t tell you more beyond the Proton example having a differently-styled grille – with chrome pins expanding from the Proton logo, as previously highlighted by a previous spyshot.

The X90 also gets a different headlamp design, with L-shaped DRLs sweeping up, and its fog lamp surround is finished in black instead of chrome. Otherwise, it looks very similar to the Geely. Likewise, the interior, as suggested by a spyshot of the cabin from last week.

Syed Faisal said the X90 will come with hybrid power (as confirmed in our earlier report), but did not disclose more information. As we’ve detailed in a previous post, the X90 will very likely feature the Okavango’s mild-hybrid powertrain, which is rated at 190 PS at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm from 1,500-4,000 rpm.

The setup consists of a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48 volt mild-hybrid system that features a belt-driven starter generator (BSG), with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels.

This would make the X90 the first Proton model to come with mild hybrid power. The national carmaker did not say when it will launch its new three-row SUV, but indications point to it making its debut by the second half of 2023. Are you looking forward to the X90?

GALLERY: Proton X90 spyshots