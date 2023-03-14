Proton today announced the start of production of its upcoming three-row SUV, which is popularly referred to as the X90. Set to be launched later this year in conjunction with the carmaker’s 40th anniversary, the X90 is based on the Geely Haoyue, which is also known as the Geely Okavango in other markets such as the Philippines.
Presenting this bit of news was Proton chairman Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar, who gave a speech at a line-off ceremony held at the carmaker’s Tanjung Malim plant. Also present at today’s event was Perak MB Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad as well as state VIPs and other Proton executives.
The vehicle was shown to attendees during the ceremony, but no photography was allowed, with the frontal teaser image you see here being the first official glimpse of the car. Given that viewing of it was only from a distance, we can’t tell you more beyond the Proton example having a differently-styled grille – with chrome pins expanding from the Proton logo, as previously highlighted by a previous spyshot.
The X90 also gets a different headlamp design, with L-shaped DRLs sweeping up, and its fog lamp surround is finished in black instead of chrome. Otherwise, it looks very similar to the Geely. Likewise, the interior, as suggested by a spyshot of the cabin from last week.
Syed Faisal said the X90 will come with hybrid power (as confirmed in our earlier report), but did not disclose more information. As we’ve detailed in a previous post, the X90 will very likely feature the Okavango’s mild-hybrid powertrain, which is rated at 190 PS at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm from 1,500-4,000 rpm.
The setup consists of a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48 volt mild-hybrid system that features a belt-driven starter generator (BSG), with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels.
This would make the X90 the first Proton model to come with mild hybrid power. The national carmaker did not say when it will launch its new three-row SUV, but indications point to it making its debut by the second half of 2023. Are you looking forward to the X90?
GALLERY: Proton X90 spyshots
Comments
Remember to book two units yeah.
One for spare parts eh? Hahahahaha
Seemingly our so called national car has rebadged X70,X50,now finally a grand finale ..X90.In other words, a “photostat copy of the original with minor cosmetic changes,like the ‘famous” infinite grille.
The Saga,Iriz,pesona,Exora all retained its Jurassic DNA.
Geely started not too long ago but ended up as white knight to P1.
Might as well rename P1 as Geely DRB & Co.or simply Geely (M) Berhad.
finally a proper 7-seater replacement for the outdated exora?
Sot they are both in C-segment MPV?
Do you expect an answer like … “No. Three-row X90 production begins but it would be a 2-seater X-20 at the end of the assembly line.”
Pandai pun tunjuk gambar jerigi depan sahaja, sebab itular aje Proton zaman sekarang buat.
Dengki
kalau buat itu aje x perlu nak test drive teruk….
Lepas tu syok sendiri puji diri dapat buat convert right-hand-drive.
Bear in mind it will be more than 5 meter long. Good luck parking
4,835 mm (4.8 meters)
Dislike Chinese cars
Alphard is even longer. What is the issue parking with this?
der.. sila hidup di zaman now.. skrg dh ada auto parking assist der.. apa ingat MPV/SUV lain yg gabak2 still pakai toleh2 blakang kaa nk parking
with skill, no problem
It is a 7 seater car…. people are looking for it already ready laaa…
Relax la. Kia karnival 2023 more then 5 meter pun boleh survive
They only just start production, i thought just only need to release
Badge engineering at best.worst from geeky china
Thoughts on the indicative range of price?
Good job well done Proton. Please ready with lots of spare parts and make sure your salesman can answer questions about the car. All the best!
old tech, sell at new tech price. only in Msia. Thanks ATOK
Interesting, looking at the headrests, looks like second row is 2 seats, so its 2+2+2 rather than the 2+3+2 seen in the Geely Haoyue (aka Okavango)?
Are those potential buyers really care about paying road tax for 1.5T 3-cylinders DSG vs 2.5NA 4-cylinders 6AT?
Hi i m hammad from pakistan i booked x70 last year in march i paid total amount in dec 22. But still i dnt get my car …in this time period i face many hurdels of payment ex company increase payment three to four times …at the end i fave face tex sedule and now still i dnt get my car from proton…shame on u proton very poor services
In pakistan
Mild hybrid is not a hybrid, it’s just battery assisted at stationary or startup. Hybrid shall be reserved for a system that can individually power a car to motion without assistance at a certain speed .
I cannot understand why Geely can’t replace the Iriz and Saga with a proper Geely model! At least provide competition to Perodua! When that happens, consumers are the one who will benefit.
I was expecting this car to come up with a 1.3VVT NA engine used in Iriz and Saga. I am disappointed with the engine selection. Another junk in production with T-badge as marketing for a 3cyl.
Ada X30 tak?
Isn’t it made in China and sent to Malaysia?
Any news on the estimated price?