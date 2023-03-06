In Cars, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / By Gerard Lye / 6 March 2023 10:12 am / 5 comments

Proton’s upcoming three-row SUV – popularly referred to as the X90 – has been spotted once again ahead of its expected launch this year. This time, paultan.org reader Kamweng Woon managed to capture not just the exterior of the camouflaged seven-seater, but also a little bit of the interior as well.

The X90 is based on the Geely Haoyue, which is also known as the Geely Okavango in certain markets like the Philippines. Based on the close-up shots, we can see that the Proton SUV will come with LED exterior lighting as well as 18-inch wheels paired with 225/55 profile tyres. The grille insert also features shiny pins.

Curiously, the trade plate has a cutout for what appears to be sensors that likely enables driver assistance systems like autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. These features aren’t available for the Philippines-spec Okavango but are available for the Haoyue in China, although the sensor panel is located in the lower intake.

As for the interior, the X90 looks pretty much identical to the Geely model it is based on. The design of the dashboard with its prominent air vents are clearly visible, as is the large central touchscreen beside a digital instrument cluster display.

The centre console is familiar too, matching the Haoyue that received slight update since its initial debut in 2020. The most noticeable change is the design of the gear lever, which is different from the one seen originally as well as what you’ll find in the latest X70 and X50.

Features that are apparent looking at the controls include three drive modes (Eco, Comfort and Sport), an electronic parking brake with auto brake hold, hill descent control and front parking sensors.

Under the bonnet, the X90 is said to get the Okavango’s mild hybrid powertrain rated at 190 PS and 300 Nm of torque. The setup consists of a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that features a belt-driven starter generator (BSG) – a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission drives the front wheels.

If this powertrain is used, the X90 will be Proton’s first model to come with mild hybrid power. For now, Proton has yet to confirm when the X90 will be making its launch debut but are you excited for it?

GALLERY: 2023 Geely Haoyue

