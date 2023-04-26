In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 26 April 2023 5:52 pm / 0 comments

It’s Wednesday, and so it’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail price of fuels in the country for the coming week of April 27 to May 3.

Yet again, there’s no change to the price of RON 97 petrol for the coming week, and so the fuel continues to go for RM3.35 per litre, the same as it was last week. The last time the fuel saw a price revision was at the end of 2022.

As for RON 95 petrol, it remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. Likewise, that for diesel fuels, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends remaining at RM2.15 per litre and the Euro 5 B7 blend 20 sen higher at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, May 3, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 17th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 224th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.