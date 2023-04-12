In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 12 April 2023 6:18 pm / 0 comments

Wednesday has come around once again, which means it is time for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia. The ministry of finance has announced the retail prices of fuels in the country for the coming week of April 13 to 19, 2023.

Once again no change has been recorded for this coming week, therefore the premium grade of petrol continues at its current price of RM3.35 per litre that is carried over from last week, itself remaining unchanged from the end of last year.

The same therefore applies to RON 95 petrol, which remains where it has at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. The same goes for diesel fuels, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continuing at RM2.15 per litre and the Euro 5 B7 blend stays put at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, April 19, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 15th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 222nd in total since the format’s introduction at the beginning of 2019.