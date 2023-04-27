In Cars, International News, Skoda / By Mick Chan / 27 April 2023 5:24 pm / 0 comments

Skoda has released teaser images of its new-generation Superb hatchback, Superb Combi station wagon and Kodiaq SUV, which the manufacturer says will see their debuts in autumn this year.

The current, third-generation Superb that made its debut in 2015 wore an almost-fastback sedan shape, which the teaser of the upcoming fourth-generation car appears to take after, albeit seemingly with an even shorter boot section aft of the C-pillar. Despite the fastback look, Skoda calls the Superb a hatchback because the third-generation car features an actual hatchback tailgate.

This will be joined by its station wagon twin, the Superb Combi which appears to continue with a sloping rear screen as on its current-model predecessor. Dimensions of the upcoming hatchback and wagon have yet to be revealed, though with the generational change we can expect both versions to grow marginally from the 4,869 mm and 4,862 mm lengths of the hatch and wagon, respectively.

Skoda Superb Combi and Skoda Kodiaq teaser images

The new Kodiaq that will join the Superb duo will enter its second generation when it does, following on from tis predecessor which made its debut in the latter part of 2016.

As on the accompanying teaser images of the two Superb bodystyles, the upcoming Kodiaq appears to wear an LED DRL arrangement that underlines the headlamp assembly, albeit with an additional vertical element positioned just below the main DRL strip.

The upcoming Superb and Kodiaq will be introduced with a range of petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid as well as plug-in hybrid powertrains, according to Skoda, will bring new features and improved technology as well as “a completely redesigned interior”.

Manufacture of the upcoming, fourth-generation Superb will be at the Volkswagen Group plant in Bratislava, Slovakia, while the next-generation Kodiaq will be manufactured in Kvasiny, Czech Republic, where the current model is also being produced.

