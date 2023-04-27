In Cars, International News, VinFast / By Anthony Lim / 27 April 2023 5:20 pm / 0 comments

Vietnamese automaker VinFast has announced that it will begin deliveries of its most affordable all-electric model, the VF5, which was first revealed last year. The VF5 Plus, originally referred to internally as the VFe32, is available to domestic consumers at a price starting from 458 million VND (RM87,000).

The automaker said that when the order books opened for the VF 5 Plus in December last year, it received over 3,000 reservations within nine hours, with 80% of these being converted to pre-orders. It added that it is “targeting the broadest range of consumers” with this new base model.

The A-segment offering, which has an external profile that is reminiscent of the Hyundai Creta and displays cues similar to those on the company’s larger VF8, will have no shortage of personalisation options, with no less than 35 exterior and interior colour combinations for buyers to pick from.

The five-seater compact SUV, which measures in at 3,965 mm long, 1,720 mm wide and 1,580 mm tall, is equipped with an electric motor offering 134 hp (100 kW) and 135 Nm of torque. This is juiced by a 37.23 kWh lithium battery pack, which enables a driving range of more than 300 km per full change (NEDC cycle).

As standard, the VF5 Plus comes equipped with 17-inch wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and cruise Control, while driver assistance kit includes rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection and rear parking assist, among others.