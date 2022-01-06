In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, VinFast / By Gerard Lye / 6 January 2022 1:40 pm / 0 comments

At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), VinFast brought out a total of five electric vehicles on stage, three of which are new to the portfolio. The new EVs are the VF5, VF6 and VF7, which are joined by the familiar-looking VF8 and VF9.

For a better understanding of VinFast’s EV line-up, we have to turn back the clock a little bit. Back in January last year, the company announced three EVs, namely the VF31, VF32 and VF33. These three have since been renamed to the VF e34, VF e35 and VF e36 respectively.

While the VF e34 is currently only sold in Vietnam (for now), the VF e35 and e36 will be available in other markets, including the United States. At CES, the Vietnamese carmaker decided to market the latter two SUVs in the US as the VF8 and VF9, with pre-orders now open for a fee of USD200 (RM840).

Reserving either will net buyers an e-voucher worth either USD3,000 (RM12,607) or USD5,000 (RM21,012), and as for pricing, the D-segment VF8 starts at USD41,000 (RM172,303) and the E-segment VF9 from USD56,000 (RM235,340). Each comes with a warranty of 10 years or 200,000 km, whichever comes first, with Level 2+ autonomous driving features for the Eco and Plus variants, while Level 3 and 4 is for the Premium variant.

Both SUVs are part of VinFast’s strategy to reach a wider global audience, which brings us to the three new models presented at CES. In an investor update posted in October, the company confirmed plans to expand its EV line-up further, with three new models covering the A to C segments.

The new models are all SUVs and are referred to as the VF e32 (A-segment), VF e33 (B-segment) and VF e34P (C-segment), but for the US market, they will be known as the VF5, VF6 and VF7 respectively. The carmaker only provided exterior photos of these new EVs, so we’ll have to wait for interior photos and technical specifications.

In terms of design, the VF5 has a profile that is reminiscent of the Hyundai Creta and has cues similar to those on the larger VF8, including the distinctive grille, creased bonnet and two-tier headlamps. Meanwhile, the rear has more in common with the even larger VF9, most notably the slim light bar, although there are additional lighting elements in the apron, while a two-tone paint scheme injects some flair.

Moving on, the VF6 also gets similar cues but has a more curvaceous shape overall, with the rear sporting a raked window that leads into a more stylised light bar and VinFast script. Unlike its smaller sibling, the VF6 also gets prominent black body cladding over its wheel arches.

The same is true of the VF7, which is possibly the most stylish of the three new VinFast EVs due to its coupe-like roofline, flush door handles, pinched C-pillars, bold A-wing-shaped front apron and rather aggressive rear end. The three new EVs are expected to be launched in 2023.

