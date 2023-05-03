In Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Mick Chan / 3 May 2023 4:02 pm / 1 comment

Following its quiet arrival into TC Subaru’s showroom in Petaling Jaya last month, the 2023 Subaru Forester facelift as now been officially launched for the Malaysian market.

Here in four variants, the mid-lifecycle update for the fifth-generation Japanese SUV is priced from RM174,288 for the 2.0i-L Eyesight, RM180,288 for the 2.0i-L GT Lite Edition Eyesight, RM184,288 for the 2.0i-S Eyesight and finally RM196,288 for the top variant that is the 2.0i-S GT Edition Eyesight.

The updates bring a literal facelift to the revised model, with new, reshaped headlamps with a deeper cut on the inside end of each, while the grille gets a gloss black surround instead of the chrome on the pre-facelift. For the 2.0i-S and 2.0i-S GT Edition variants, the headlamps gain a steering-responsive function and high beam assist.

2023 Subaru Forester facelift, 2.0i-S GT Edition

Powertrain across all four variants of the 2023 Forester facelift is the 2.0 litre naturally aspirated, horizontally opposed four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 156 PS at 6,000 rpm and 196 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm; output goes to all four wheels via an active torque-split AWD system and a Lineartronic CVT. All variants do the 0-100 km/h benchmark in 10.3 seconds, and a top speed of 193 km/h.

Rolling stock for all variants is Bridgestone Dueler rubber, with 225/55R18 tyres on the top 2.0i-S GT Edition and 2.0i-S variants, while 225/60R17-sized tyres for the GT Lite Edition and the base 2.0i-L variants. Additional distinguishing features include the front LED fog lamps on the 2.0i-S and 2.0i-S GT Edition, while the base 2.0i-L and 2.0i-L GT Lite Edition variants do without.

All four variants get the Vehicle Dynamics Control system, auto vehicle hold and active torque vectoring, while X-Mode features for the base 2.0i-L and 2.0i-L GT Lite Edition variants, and Special X-Mode for the 2.0i-S and 2.0i-S GT Edition variants.

2023 Subaru Forester facelift, 2.0i-S GT Edition

In terms of the Eyesight ADAS kit across all variants, the driver assistance suite includes adaptive cruise control with lane centering, lane departure warning and prevention, lane sway warning, lead vehicle departure alert and pre-collision throttle management; the 2.0i-S and 2.0i-S GT Edition variants add pre-collision braking with autonomous emergency steering and rear vehicle detection.

Infotainment is provided by an eight-inch HD touchscreen with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth, while visual aids come courtesy of a 360-degree surround view camera system. Further conveniences include eight-way, power-adjustable driver and front passenger seat, keyless entry and push-button start, dual-zone air-conditioning, power-folding door mirrors and an LED rear fog lamp.

