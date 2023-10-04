2023 Subaru Forester facelift in Malaysia walk-around video tour – EyeSight 4.0 for all variants, from RM164k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / October 4 2023 2:49 pm

Here’s a walk-around video tour of the new Subaru Forester facelift, which was launched in Malaysia back in May and is available in four variants. All feature the same powertrain and updated EyeSight 4.0 suite, the latter being more comprehensive on higher-end options.

The line-up starts with the 2.0i-L EyeSight, which, after the recent price adjustment, retails for RM164,288 on-the-road without insurance. This is followed by the 2.0i-L GT Lite Edition EyeSight at RM170,288, the 2.0i-S EyeSight at RM174,288 and the 2.0i-S GT Edition EyeSight at RM186,288. All prices are inclusive of a five-year, 100,000-km warranty.

The Forester’s powertrain consists of a FB20 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four petrol engine that produces 156 PS at 6,000 rpm and 196 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. These outputs are unchanged from the pre-facelift model, with drive still sent to the ground via a Lineartronic CVT (with seven virtual speeds) and Subaru Symmetrical AWD system.

Other driving-related systems include X-Mode or Special X-Mode (2.0i-S variants only), an electronic parking brake with auto brake hold and Subaru’s Active Torque Vectoring. The SI-Drive drive mode selector comes standard across the range.

In terms of visual changes, the SUV’s headlamps have been redesigned with a deeper cut on the inside end of each cluster. The headlamps, which comes with a steering-responsive function and high beam assist on the 2.0i-S variants, flank a reshaped grille, while the bumper has been reprofiled with slight protrusions just below the forward lights.

The rear remains unchanged from the pre-facelift model, retaining the same C-shaped taillights, and the same also applies to the interior, with the general layout of controls and equipment being familiar.

All variants of the Forester come with eight-way powered front seats, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, keyless entry and engine start as well as dual-zone climate control.

Wheel sizes are 17 inches for the 2.0i-L variants, while the 2.0i-S variants come with 18-inch units. The GT Lite and GT Edition options comes with a body kit and more black accent trim to make them stand out from a regular Forester.

Find out what else is different with the Forester facelift by watching our walk-around video tour and share with us your thoughts on the Subaru SUV. Would you pick it over others in the segment like the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5?

2023 Subaru Forester facelift Malaysian spec sheets; click to enlarge

GALLERY: 2023 Subaru Forester facelift range launch in Malaysia



GALLERY: 2023 Subaru Forester facelift, Eyesight GT Edition



