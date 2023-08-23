2023 Subaru Forester facelift now cheaper in Malaysia, from RM164k to RM186k OTR – specs unchanged

In Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Mick Chan / 23 August 2023 1:15 pm / 7 comments

Prices for the 2023 Subaru Forester facelift range have been updated here in Malaysia, where the SUV is on sale in four variants.

As of August 16, the facelifted Forester is priced at RM164,288 for the 2.0i-L EyeSight, RM170,288 for the GT Lite Edition EyeSight RM174,288 for the 2.0i-S EyeSight and RM186,288 for the GT Edition EyeSight; all prices listed here are on-the-road without insurance for Peninsular Malaysia, and vehicles sold through Subaru Malaysia come with a five-year, 100,000 km warranty.

These prices represent a RM10,000 drop compared to the launch prices across all four variants, when the facelifted fifth-generation SUV was officially launched in Malaysia in May this year, with no change to the equipment lists of the respective variants on sale in this market.

Price sheets for the 2023 Subaru Forester facelift, effective August 16 – click to enlarge

As before, listed as optional on the revised pricing for the 2023 Subaru Forester facelift in Malaysia is the Subaru Connex package, priced at RM1,900; this includes automatic crash response, enhanced breakdown assistance, VIP Assist, and more, according to the price list item for each of the four Forester variants.

As the variant names indicate, all four variants of the facelifted Forester in Malaysia come equipped with Subaru’s EyeSight ADAS suite. This is comprised of adaptive cruise control with lane centering, lane departure warning and prevention, lane sway warning, lead vehicle departure alert and pre-collision throttle management; the 2.0i-S and 2.0i-S GT Edition variants add pre-collision braking with autonomous emergency steering and rear vehicle detection.

Powertrain is shared across the board, being a 2.0 litre naturally aspirated boxer four-cylinder engine producing 156 PS at 6,000 rpm and 196 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, going to all four wheels via an active torque-split AWD system and Lineartronic CVT. The base 2.0i-L and 2.0i-L GT Lite Edition variants get X-Mode, while the 2.0i-S and 2.0i-S GT Edition variants get dual-function X-Mode.

