In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 3 May 2023 6:14 pm / 1 comment

Another Wednesday, and so it’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance announcing the retail price of fuels in the country for the coming week of May 4 to 10.

There’s no change in the price of RON 97 petrol for the coming week, and as such the premium fuel continues to be priced at RM3.35 per litre, the same as it was last week.

Likewise, the price of RON 95 petrol, which remains at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021. As for diesel fuels, Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends continue at RM2.15 per litre and the Euro 5 B7 blend 20 sen higher at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, May 10, 2023, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 18th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 225th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.