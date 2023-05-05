In Aveta, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 May 2023 1:02 pm / 4 comments

On display at the Malaysia Autoshow is the 2023 Aveta VADV150 Hybrid scooter, priced at RM13,980. Setting the VADV150 Hybrid apart from its market equivalents is the inclusion of a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) system with front- and rear-facing cameras.

Launched in Malaysia in March this year, the VADV150 takes aim at its local market competition, the Honda ADV160 (RM12,999). The VADV150 does come loaded with lots of technology and features usually found on higher end scooters.

This takes the form of adaptive front lighting, which Aveta terms ‘AFS’, that adjusts the angle of the VADV150’s headlight depending on spend and lean angle. There is also a 7-inch TFT-LCD display in the cockpit with Aveta’s TBOX Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone and includes tyre pressure monitoring.

Power in the engine comes from a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC four-valve mill fed by EFI and displacing 149 cc. Power for the VADV150 is rated at 16.22 hp with electrical assist and maximum torque is 14.6 Nm.

Dubbed ‘Hybrid Assist’, this takes the form of of a “Smart Motor Generator” that feeds drive back into the engine using the alternator and functions up to a speed of 50 km/h. Other riding conveniences include keyless start, engine start-stop at idle, two-position manually adjustable windshield and a USB charging port.

Seat height on the VADV150 is 775 mm while weight is listed as 150 kg stemming from the addition of the hybrid motor, making this the heaviest scooter in its class. There are three colour options available – Yellow Topaz, Blue Sapphire, and Red Ruby.