In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 5 May 2023 10:02 am / 0 comments

An interesting thing to do this weekend is a visit to parliament. Yes, you heard right, Malaysia’s parliament will have its inaugural open day this weekend, May 6-7, and the public will get to enter and experience the office of our YBs, the historic building where laws are made and passed, the august house where table-thumping and insults are hurled. It’s a rare opportunity.

As such, Rapid KL will be reviving its ‘Bas Parlimen’ for the occasion. T851’s route starts at KL Sentral’s ERL departure side and heads to the Taman Botani Perdana multi-storey carpark before going to parliament. The Lake Gardens carpark is the nearest big parking facility to parliament. The frequency is every 30 minutes and the service is from 7am to 8pm. Click on the image above for details.

An initiative of the transport ministry, the Bas Parlimen rides are free. It was introduced in February to solve the issue of lack of parking at parliament, and discontinued in April along with the ending of the parliament session.