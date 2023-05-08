In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 May 2023 9:53 am / 2 comments

For this year in Malaysia, Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM) has released the 2023 “Tech Art” Doxou Y16ZR limited edition, priced at RM11,818. Following the 2021 Yamaha Y16ZR Doxou priced at RM11,688, this year’s Doxou bike from HLYM features different graphics and will be produced in a limited run of only 5,000 units.

The name Doxou is derived from the Japanese word “dokusou”, meaning being creative and ahead of others. For 2023, the “Tech Art” Doxou Y16ZR comes with front and rear alloy wheels painted cyan accentuating the sporty nature of the Y16ZR and comes with a limited edition Y16ZR Sports Fender, a Y16ZR memorabilia emblem with edition number and a special ‘Thank-You’ certificate.

Aside from the graphics and colours, the “Tech Art” Doxou Y16ZR is mechanically identical to the standard model Yamaha Y16ZR which is priced at RM11,118 for 2023. A 10 mm shorter clutch lever is installed on the Doxou Y16ZR, giving riders an easier grip while changing gears.

Power comes from a liquid-cooled, DOHC, four-valve engine with variable valve actuation (VVA), displacing 155 cc, rated at 17.7 hp at 9,500 rpm with a maximum torque of 14.4 Nm at 8,000 rpm. An assist and slipper clutch equipped six-speed gearbox and chain final drive gets power to the rear wheel.

Braking is done with a two-piston brake calliper and 245 mm brake disc on the front wheel while the back wheel is stopped with a single hydraulic calliper and disc. 5.4-litres of fuel is carried in the tank with weight claimed to be 119 kg and seat height is set at 795 mm. Tyre sizing is 90/80-17 in front and 120/70-17 in the rear.

LED lighting is used throughout and an LCD instrument panel displays the necessary information. Every “Tech Art” Doxou Y16ZR comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.