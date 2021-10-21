In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 October 2021 7:44 am / 0 comments

Now in the Malaysian market and priced at RM11,688 is the 2021 Yamaha y16ZR Doxou Edition, while pricing is recommended retail, not including road tax, insurance and registration. Coming with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects, every purchase of a Y16ZR Doxou comes with an ownership certificate, special edition visor and series edition number plate.

Third is a series of Doxou editions from Yamaha, preceded by the Yamaha Y15ZR Doxou Edition and the Yamaha NVX155 Doxou Edition introduced in 2019, the Y16ZR differs slightly from previous. In this instance, the Y16ZR Doxou Edition comes in a light blue, red and black colour combination, compared to the bronze and blue colour schemes used not he previous Doxou Edition bikes.

Malaysia is the first country in ASEAN to get the Y16ZR Doxou Edition and production will be limited to only 5,000 units. According to Hong Leong Yamaha Motor, this edition is exclusive to Malaysia unlike the previous Doxou Yamaha’s which were also sold in Vietnam.

As can be seen, the difference between the Doxou Y16ZR and the standard model is in the colour scheme that includes special graphics and contrasting wheel colours in the front and back. With all technical details remaining the same, the Y16ZR Doxou Edition’s price is RM800 above the base model Y16ZR’s price of RM10,888.

The Yamaha Y16ZR gets motive power from a 155 cc, single-cylinder, SOHC mill with variable valve actuation (VVA) along with six-speed transmission and slip and assist clutch. Power is claimed to be 17.7 hp at 9,500 rom and 14.4 Nm of torque is available at 8,000 rpm.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, with the front wheel using a two-piston hydraulic calliper. 5.4-litres of fuel is carried in the tank, while LED lighting is used for the head and tail lights and an LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information.