By Gerard Lye / 10 May 2023 10:06 am

This 2000 R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R was recently sold by Bonhams for USD1.18 million (about RM5.25 million), or USD1.357 million including fees (about RM6 million), which makes it the most expensive Skyline GT-R that ever sold at a public auction.

The sale eclipses the previous record held by an R33 Skyline GT-R Nismo 400R that was sold at an auction in Japan for 130 million yen (about USD1 million or RM4.3 million) earlier this year. It’s even more expensive than the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign that retails new for 990,000 euros (about USD1.09 million or RM4.8 million).

Of course, this example which carries the chassis number ‘BNR34-400109’ isn’t just any other Skyline GT-R. While it may not be a special edition model, this was the hero car that starred in 2009’s Fast and Furious, the fourth film of the well-known movie franchise, and was personally specified and driven by Paul Walker.

Unlike the stunt cars used in the movie that were lesser, rear-wheel drive GT-T models dressed up to look the part, this is a true GT-R built for primary filming by Kaizo Industries – you can check out the full list of modifications and work done on the car here.

After filming wrapped, the car was caught up in some legal trouble before eventually making its way to Germany and became a popular exhibit at the Munich Motorworld. After being a static display for some time, the car eventually made its way to Bonhams, with the auction on it ending on May 5.

GALLERY: 2000 R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R in 2009’s Fast and Furious